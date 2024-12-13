Produce a 60-second instructional video designed for new correctional officers, detailing the proper procedure for inmate intake and processing. The visual style should be clear and step-by-step, featuring professional on-screen demonstrations, accompanied by a calm and authoritative voiceover. Ensure the audio is crisp and the visuals are easy to follow, making effective use of HeyGen's AI avatars to present the critical correctional officer training steps consistently and reliably.

Generate Video