Corporate Video Generator: Create Professional Videos Fast

Create visually stunning marketing videos with ease, leveraging AI avatars to engage your audience and build your brand.

Produce a compelling 30-second marketing materials video designed to announce a new product feature to potential clients. The visual style should be sleek and modern with dynamic text animations and an upbeat, professional soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly generate the initial draft from your prepared copy, ensuring a polished message for your corporate video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second internal communications update video for all employees, explaining a new company policy. Aim for a professional yet approachable visual style, incorporating corporate branding elements and a clear, friendly voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present the information consistently and engagingly, making the internal message impactful and easy to digest.
Example Prompt 2
Create an informative 60-second explainer videos sequence targeting B2B prospects, detailing the benefits of your new software solution. The visual aesthetic should be clean and illustrative, combining animated graphics with relevant stock footage to clarify complex concepts, accompanied by a knowledgeable voiceover. Take advantage of HeyGen's Media library/stock support to find high-quality visuals that enhance your explanation.
Example Prompt 3
Design a vibrant 20-second social media snippet to engage your followers about an upcoming brand event. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and energetic, featuring bold text overlays and trendy background music. Ensure maximum accessibility by using HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature, making your brand announcement widely consumable across various platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Corporate Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional corporate videos for marketing, internal communications, and training with AI-powered tools and customizable templates.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your video script. Leverage our professional templates to kickstart your corporate video production with ease.
2
Step 2
Apply Branding & Visuals
Enhance your corporate video by applying your brand's logo and colors using our intuitive branding controls to ensure a professional and consistent look across all your content.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers & Media
Further refine your video with natural-sounding AI voiceovers or upload your own. Access an extensive media library to include stock footage and engaging visuals to your project.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Once your corporate video is perfect, export it in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Share your high-quality content across social media, internal communications, or presentations.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Dynamic Social Media Content

.

Generate captivating social media videos and clips in minutes to increase traffic and encourage social shares for your brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of corporate videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI video editor, allowing businesses to generate high-quality corporate videos rapidly. With powerful AI features like text-to-video from script and AI avatars, it streamlines the entire video-making process, making complex video production accessible to everyone.

What creative features does HeyGen offer for professional business videos?

HeyGen provides a rich array of creative features, including thousands of custom video templates, an extensive media library with stock footage, and options for dynamic text animations and background music. These tools empower users to produce visually stunning, professional animated videos for various marketing materials.

Can HeyGen generate branded marketing materials for companies?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports comprehensive branding controls, enabling companies to integrate their logos, specific colors, and custom fonts into their corporate videos. This ensures all marketing materials, from social media promotions to investor presentations, consistently reflect your brand identity with branded content.

How can businesses use HeyGen for internal communications and training videos?

HeyGen is perfect for creating engaging internal communications, onboarding videos, and training videos efficiently. Its voiceover generation and subtitle capabilities ensure clear messaging, while seamless collaboration features allow teams to work together on critical company-wide announcements and report summaries.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo