Corporate Values Video Maker: Create Impactful Videos
Craft professional brand videos and enhance internal communications with customizable Templates & scenes.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 30-second brand video that visually articulates our commitment to sustainability, targeting potential clients and partners. Utilize text-to-video from script and professional templates & scenes to achieve a sleek, dynamic visual style with custom branding elements, complemented by an uplifting soundtrack.
Produce a 60-second recruitment video illustrating our collaborative team environment and how it embodies our 'Teamwork First' value, designed for job applicants. This corporate storytelling piece should feature authentic stock footage from the media library/stock support, incorporate clear subtitles/captions, and adopt an empathetic, engaging visual narrative with a warm, inviting audio tone.
Generate a 20-second explainer video showcasing our dedication to customer success, targeting existing team leads and department heads. Employ an AI video generator approach to create a concise, direct visual style using vibrant templates & scenes, ensuring the content is easily shareable across various platforms with aspect-ratio resizing & exports, backed by upbeat background music.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Corporate Values Training.
Increase understanding and retention of core corporate values through engaging, AI-powered video training modules.
Create Inspiring Corporate Culture Videos.
Produce powerful, motivational videos that articulate company values, fostering a positive and unified corporate culture.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging corporate videos?
HeyGen streamlines the process of crafting professional videos for corporate storytelling and marketing campaigns. With a vast library of corporate video templates and an easy-to-use interface, you can quickly produce captivating content that aligns with your brand.
Can HeyGen incorporate my custom branding and unique characters into AI videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to seamlessly integrate your custom branding, including logos and brand colors, into your videos. You can also leverage AI avatars and a character builder to create unique presenters that perfectly represent your brand identity.
What capabilities does HeyGen offer for transforming scripts into videos?
HeyGen provides powerful text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to generate professional videos directly from your scripts. Our platform features advanced AI voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions to ensure your message is clear and accessible.
Does HeyGen support a wide range of assets to enhance video quality?
Yes, HeyGen offers a comprehensive asset library including diverse stock media and background music options to elevate your content. This enables the creation of high-quality, professional videos that resonate with your audience and support effective marketing campaigns.