Corporate Values Video Maker: Create Impactful Videos

Craft professional brand videos and enhance internal communications with customizable Templates & scenes.

Create a 45-second corporate values video using AI avatars and voiceover generation to introduce new hires to our core principles of integrity and innovation. The visual style should be modern and engaging, featuring dynamic transitions, while the audio should be inspiring and professional, aimed at fostering a strong sense of belonging for our internal communications.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 30-second brand video that visually articulates our commitment to sustainability, targeting potential clients and partners. Utilize text-to-video from script and professional templates & scenes to achieve a sleek, dynamic visual style with custom branding elements, complemented by an uplifting soundtrack.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second recruitment video illustrating our collaborative team environment and how it embodies our 'Teamwork First' value, designed for job applicants. This corporate storytelling piece should feature authentic stock footage from the media library/stock support, incorporate clear subtitles/captions, and adopt an empathetic, engaging visual narrative with a warm, inviting audio tone.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 20-second explainer video showcasing our dedication to customer success, targeting existing team leads and department heads. Employ an AI video generator approach to create a concise, direct visual style using vibrant templates & scenes, ensuring the content is easily shareable across various platforms with aspect-ratio resizing & exports, backed by upbeat background music.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Corporate Values Video Maker Works

Craft compelling corporate values videos effortlessly. Leverage AI to create professional, branded content that resonates with your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Begin by writing your script for a compelling corporate storytelling video or select from a range of professionally designed corporate video templates to get started quickly.
2
Step 2
Add Custom Branding Elements
Incorporate your company's unique identity by applying custom branding, including logos, brand colors, and fonts, to ensure your video aligns with your corporate values.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI Avatars and Voiceover
Bring your values to life by selecting an AI avatar to narrate your message and generate natural-sounding AI voiceover, or add background music from the extensive media library.
4
Step 4
Export Your Professional Video
Finalize your corporate values video by reviewing and exporting it in high definition. Share your professional videos across platforms to engage your employees and stakeholders.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Develop Compelling Corporate Storytelling

.

Craft engaging narratives that communicate your company's journey and foundational values, building strong internal and external connections.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging corporate videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of crafting professional videos for corporate storytelling and marketing campaigns. With a vast library of corporate video templates and an easy-to-use interface, you can quickly produce captivating content that aligns with your brand.

Can HeyGen incorporate my custom branding and unique characters into AI videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to seamlessly integrate your custom branding, including logos and brand colors, into your videos. You can also leverage AI avatars and a character builder to create unique presenters that perfectly represent your brand identity.

What capabilities does HeyGen offer for transforming scripts into videos?

HeyGen provides powerful text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to generate professional videos directly from your scripts. Our platform features advanced AI voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions to ensure your message is clear and accessible.

Does HeyGen support a wide range of assets to enhance video quality?

Yes, HeyGen offers a comprehensive asset library including diverse stock media and background music options to elevate your content. This enables the creation of high-quality, professional videos that resonate with your audience and support effective marketing campaigns.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo