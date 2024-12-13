Corporate Update Video Generator for Seamless Communication

Deliver clear, consistent company news with ease. Access a vast library of Templates & scenes to maintain brand consistency.

Create a concise 1-minute corporate update video aimed at internal employees and management, detailing recent company achievements and future projections. The visual style should be professional and clean, utilizing informative on-screen text and a clear, authoritative voiceover. This video should leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform key messages into a polished presentation, demonstrating the power of an AI video maker for internal communications.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second technical overview video targeting technical product teams and developers, explaining a new software feature or update. The visual style should be modern and instructional, featuring dynamic on-screen demonstrations and a clear, detailed AI voiceover. Incorporate HeyGen's AI avatars to present complex information engagingly, showcasing how an advanced video editing suite can streamline AI video creation workflows.
Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 45-second internal communications announcement for all company staff, focusing on an upcoming event or policy change. The visual style should be engaging and friendly, featuring bright graphics and upbeat background music, complemented by an approachable voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble an impactful message, simplifying the process of generating effective corporate update videos.
Prompt 3
Design a persuasive 2-minute explainer video for prospective clients and stakeholders, highlighting the benefits of a new service offering. The visual style should be sophisticated and corporate, employing high-quality stock footage and a polished, professional voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Voiceover generation to produce a compelling narration that reinforces brand messaging, demonstrating how AI-powered features enable the creation of on-brand videos with ease.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Corporate Update Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your corporate communications into engaging, on-brand video updates with AI, saving time and resources while connecting with your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your update script. Our AI video maker will use this text to generate the foundation of your video through its text-to-video from script feature.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a wide array of video templates and stock footage, or upload your own assets to match your corporate brand. Customize colors and add your logo using branding controls.
3
Step 3
Generate AI Voiceover
Enhance your message by selecting an AI voice for your script, ensuring clear and consistent delivery. The voiceover generation feature brings your content to life.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Preview your complete corporate video maker output to ensure it meets your standards. Once finalized, easily export it with various aspect-ratio resizing and export options for distribution.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker, perfect for crafting compelling corporate update videos. Streamline internal communications and create on-brand videos with ease.

Showcase Corporate Successes and Updates

.

Effectively communicate company milestones, project updates, and achievements through engaging AI-generated video narratives.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen utilize AI for efficient video creation?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered features, including robust text-to-video capabilities, to transform scripts into professional videos with AI avatars and AI voices, streamlining the entire corporate video creation process.

Can HeyGen ensure on-brand consistency for corporate videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and specific visual elements. This ensures every marketing video and internal communication maintains your company's distinct on-brand identity.

What kind of media resources are integrated into HeyGen's video editing suite?

HeyGen's video editing suite includes an extensive media library with stock footage and customizable templates. This allows users to easily enhance their explainer videos or corporate updates with high-quality visual elements.

Does HeyGen support various video aspect ratios and output formats?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports aspect-ratio resizing to fit multiple platforms and automatically generates subtitles for accessibility. This technical versatility makes it a comprehensive AI video maker for diverse communication needs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo