Corporate Tutorial Builder: Create Engaging Guides Instantly

Streamline employee onboarding and customer training with our builder. Leverage AI avatars for engaging, consistent video guides.

Create a 45-second instructional video for new employees and HR managers, demonstrating how to use the corporate tutorial builder for effective employee onboarding. The visual style should be professional and clear, accompanied by an engaging, friendly AI voiceover, specifically leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to present the material.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second tutorial video aimed at customer support teams and product managers, illustrating how to quickly generate efficient how-to guides for customer training. The video should adopt a modern, clean, and instructional visual style, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform written content into dynamic explanations.
Example Prompt 2
Design a concise 30-second video for internal teams and end-users, showcasing the creation of interactive tutorials and step-by-step instructions for a comprehensive knowledge base. The visual style must be crisp and easy-to-follow, enhanced by HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions for maximum accessibility and comprehension.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an inspiring 50-second video targeting content creators and L&D specialists, highlighting the versatility of a tutorial builder for streamlined publish and share workflows. The presentation should be dynamic with varied templates and scenes, demonstrating HeyGen's wide range of templates & scenes to create visually appealing content.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Corporate Tutorial Builder Works

Effortlessly create clear, interactive how-to guides and training materials to streamline your documentation processes and enhance employee learning.

1
Step 1
Record Your Workflow
Utilize the intuitive Chrome extension to automatically capture every click and interaction as you perform your task, instantly generating step-by-step instructions.
2
Step 2
Enhance and Refine Your Guide
Easily edit tutorial steps, add detailed descriptions, and leverage AI features to automatically generate clear, concise summaries for comprehensive tutorials.
3
Step 3
Collaborate with Your Team
Share your draft guides with colleagues for real-time collaboration, ensuring accuracy and consistency across all your training materials before final publication.
4
Step 4
Publish and Integrate Instantly
Publish and share your completed interactive tutorials to your knowledge base, LMS platform, or directly embed them, providing accessible documentation where it's needed most.

Use Cases

Quickly Produce Engaging How-To Videos

Generate professional, engaging tutorial videos and short how-to clips in minutes, streamlining the creation of essential corporate documentation and guides.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify corporate tutorial creation?

HeyGen revolutionizes corporate tutorial creation by enabling users to transform text into professional how-to guides and interactive tutorials with AI avatars and ready-to-use templates. This streamlines documentation processes, significantly boosting efficiency in developing training materials.

What makes HeyGen's interactive tutorials effective for employee onboarding?

HeyGen's interactive tutorials leverage AI-powered text-to-video generation, complete with voiceovers and subtitles, to provide clear step-by-step instructions. This approach ensures engaging and consistent training materials, essential for effective employee onboarding and knowledge base development.

Does HeyGen utilize AI features to enhance tutorial builder functionality?

Yes, HeyGen incorporates advanced AI features like realistic AI avatars and text-to-video synthesis to significantly enhance its tutorial builder functionality. This allows for rapid production of high-quality comprehensive tutorials without complex video editing.

How does HeyGen support consistent branding across all tutorial and training materials?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing organizations to integrate their logos and brand colors seamlessly into all generated training materials and how-to guides. This ensures visual consistency across corporate tutorials, supporting a professional image for both internal and customer training initiatives.

