Corporate Training Video Maker for Engaging Learning
Boost employee engagement with interactive videos using AI avatars and voiceover generation.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Targeted at instructional designers and e-learning developers, this 90-second video delves into the technical prowess of HeyGen's training video software. Highlighting the seamless integration of screen recording and interactive video elements, the narrative guides viewers through the process of crafting immersive screencast tutorial videos. The visual style is sleek and modern, with a focus on clarity and precision, while the use of HeyGen's templates & scenes feature ensures a polished and professional finish.
This 45-second video is perfect for corporate communication teams looking to enhance their training video production capabilities. It emphasizes the creative potential of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, allowing users to effortlessly create training videos that are both informative and visually appealing. The video adopts a clean and minimalist visual style, with subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and engagement for diverse audiences.
Aimed at educators and trainers seeking innovative ways to engage learners, this 2-minute video explores the use of HeyGen's media library/stock support in producing high-quality training videos. The narrative highlights the ease of incorporating rich media elements to create interactive and animated training videos that captivate and educate. The visual style is vibrant and engaging, with a focus on storytelling, while the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature ensures your content is optimized for any platform.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes corporate training video production by offering intuitive tools to create engaging and effective training videos. With features like screen recording and voice-over, HeyGen enhances training engagement and retention.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Leverage AI to create captivating training videos that enhance learner engagement and improve retention rates.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners Worldwide.
Expand your training reach globally by producing high-quality courses quickly and efficiently with HeyGen.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance corporate training video production?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of tools for corporate training video production, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. These features allow you to create engaging and professional training videos efficiently.
What makes HeyGen's training video software unique?
HeyGen's training video software stands out with its advanced voiceover generation and customizable templates. These tools enable you to produce high-quality, branded training videos with ease.
Can HeyGen create interactive training videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports the creation of interactive training videos by offering features like subtitles, captions, and a media library. These elements help make your training content more engaging and accessible.
Does HeyGen support animated training video creation?
Absolutely, HeyGen excels in creating animated training videos with its AI-driven avatars and scene templates. These features allow for dynamic and visually appealing training content.