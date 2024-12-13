Corporate Team Video Maker: Create Professional Videos

Streamline your video marketing efforts and create high-quality corporate videos with easy-to-use templates & scenes.

Craft a 90-second instructional video designed for new hires and technical support teams, visually emphasizing clarity with an animated explainer style and a calm, professional voiceover. This video should showcase how our AI tools simplify complex internal procedures, effectively demonstrating the power of 'Text-to-video from script' and 'Voiceover generation' to produce engaging training videos quickly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 60-second internal marketing video targeting sales teams and department heads, employing a modern corporate aesthetic with upbeat background music and an engaging AI avatar. The narrative should introduce a new software feature, highlighting its benefits for the 'business video maker' and utilizing 'Templates & scenes' to ensure a polished and consistent visual presentation.
Prompt 2
Produce a concise 1-minute collaborative project update video aimed at project managers and cross-functional teams, featuring an informative visual style with on-screen text highlights and a clear, authoritative voice. This video should effectively communicate progress and next steps for a complex initiative, leveraging 'Subtitles/captions' for accessibility and incorporating relevant visuals from the 'Media library/stock support' to illustrate key points.
Prompt 3
Create a professional 45-second company-wide announcement video for all employees, maintaining a direct and brand-consistent visual style with a friendly, articulate voice. This 'corporate team video maker' initiative should quickly disseminate information about an upcoming event or policy change, showcasing how easy it is to create 'professional videos' and using 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to ensure optimal viewing across all internal communication channels.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Corporate Team Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create impactful corporate videos with AI tools and collaborative features, transforming your team's communication with professional, high-quality content.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from a rich library of professional video templates, or paste your script to instantly generate a video using our Text-to-video from script feature. This provides a quick and efficient way to start any project.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Branding
Enhance your message by integrating lifelike AI avatars to present your content. Easily apply your Brand Kit with custom logos and colors using our Branding controls to maintain a consistent corporate image.
3
Step 3
Apply Finishing Touches
Refine your video for maximum impact and accessibility by generating automatic Subtitles/captions. Our intuitive video editing tools allow you to seamlessly polish your corporate video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your professional corporate team video is complete, easily export it in various aspect ratios for different platforms using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Share your high-quality video with your team or audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms corporate team video making with AI tools, simplifying video editing. Create professional corporate videos effortlessly, empowering your business with high-quality content.

Produce Social Media Content

.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes, enhancing your brand presence and marketing efforts with ease.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI tools?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI tools to transform text into professional videos, utilizing realistic AI avatars and voiceover generation, significantly streamlining the corporate team video maker process for high-quality video content.

Can I easily customize business videos for my brand using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen features an intuitive drag-and-drop editor and a wide selection of video templates, enabling businesses to effortlessly create videos tailored with their Brand Kit for a consistent, professional look across all video marketing efforts.

What technical video editing features does HeyGen offer for teams?

HeyGen provides robust technical video editing capabilities, including integrated screen recording, automatic subtitle/caption generation, and aspect-ratio resizing for diverse platforms. These features facilitate seamless collaboration for creating polished corporate videos.

What types of corporate videos can I create with HeyGen for marketing?

With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of corporate videos, including engaging training videos, dynamic social media videos, and comprehensive video marketing content. Its comprehensive features support professional video production for various business needs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo