Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Discover the ultimate solution for quick and effective team building events. This 30-second spot, designed for Event Organizers and Project Managers, employs a dynamic and engaging visual style with quick cuts and an energetic, friendly voiceover, highlighting the powerful customization features that make generating groups simple and fun. Create this impactful video efficiently using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability and a rich media library/stock support.
Streamline your recurring group allocation needs with intelligent, reusable templates. Targeting Educators and Department Heads, this 60-second instructional video adopts an informative and clear visual style with an authoritative yet approachable voiceover, demonstrating how to efficiently generate groups for classroom groups or ongoing projects. HeyGen's Templates & scenes feature simplifies content creation, while accurate Subtitles/captions ensure accessibility and comprehension.
For data-driven professionals, our corporate team generator provides robust tools for strategic group optimization. This 45-second video, aimed at Operations Managers and Data Analysts, utilizes a sleek, tech-savvy visual style and a confident, informative voiceover to illustrate the power of export CSVs and comprehensive history tracking. Easily craft this sophisticated message with HeyGen's Text-to-video from script functionality and leverage Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for versatile sharing.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms how people leaders approach group optimization and corporate team generator initiatives. Elevate team-building events and training with engaging AI videos.
Boost Leadership Training Engagement.
Create compelling training content for people leaders, enhancing their understanding and application of group optimization strategies.
Scale Internal Corporate Courses.
Efficiently produce and distribute valuable learning experiences for all employees, improving team cohesion and operational effectiveness.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?
HeyGen empowers users to transform text into compelling videos using advanced AI avatars and seamless text-to-video capabilities. This innovative approach streamlines the production process, allowing for efficient and high-quality content generation.
Can I customize the videos created with HeyGen to match my brand?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, enabling you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and other custom elements. You can also utilize various templates and scenes to ensure your videos align perfectly with your brand identity.
What voice and accessibility features does HeyGen offer?
HeyGen includes robust voiceover generation, allowing you to choose from a wide range of realistic AI voices to suit your content. Additionally, automatic subtitles and captions are generated to enhance accessibility and reach a broader audience effectively.
Does HeyGen support different video formats and media?
Yes, HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing for different platforms and offers versatile export options for your finished videos. You can also leverage a comprehensive media library and stock support to enrich your video content.