Corporate Roll-Out Video Maker: AI Speeds Your Internal Comms

Streamline internal communications and company updates with professional videos generated instantly from text, boosting employee engagement.

Produce a 1-minute internal rollout video detailing the new software upgrade for the internal development team and project managers. The visual and audio style should be clean, professional, and highly informative, featuring an AI avatar to present key functionalities with clear voiceover generation, ensuring all technical details are accurately conveyed using HeyGen's AI video maker capabilities.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second explanatory corporate video for all employees, especially new hires, outlining the revamped expense reporting process. The video should adopt an engaging, step-by-step visual style with friendly yet authoritative audio, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to build content quickly and ensure clarity through automatic subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 30-second company update video targeted at company-wide audiences and executive leadership, announcing recent quarterly achievements. The visual style should be modern, concise, and upbeat, incorporating professional stock footage from the media library/stock support to enhance its impact and leveraging templates & scenes for rapid production of professional videos.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 1.5-minute corporate roll-out video for external stakeholders and potential clients, introducing our latest product line. The visual and audio style must be dynamic, high-quality, and strongly branded, showcasing impressive product visuals. Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize for various platforms and incorporate diverse assets from the media library/stock support for maximum professional appeal.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Corporate Roll-out Video Maker Works

Create professional, engaging internal rollout videos effortlessly with AI, streamlining your company updates and employee communications in just a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Write Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your corporate roll-out message. Utilize AI-powered Text-to-video from script to instantly transform your text into engaging video content, setting the foundation for clear communication.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand, or upload your own media. Enhance your message with relevant stock photos, videos, and music to make your corporate rollout visually compelling.
3
Step 3
Customize and Brand
Apply your company's unique identity using Branding controls to include logos, brand colors, and custom fonts. Add professional touches like Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and reinforce your key messages for maximum impact.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Once satisfied, effortlessly export your high-quality corporate rollout video in various formats and aspect ratios. Share your professional video with your team or stakeholders, ensuring your message reaches everyone effectively.

Use Cases

Elevate Company Updates and Announcements

Create inspiring and engaging videos for internal communications, effectively sharing company updates, vision, and strategic rollouts to motivate staff.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HeyGen's core strength in corporate video production?

HeyGen excels as an AI video maker, empowering businesses to produce professional videos efficiently by leveraging advanced Text-to-video generation and a comprehensive suite of AI-powered video creation tools. You can transform scripts into engaging content with realistic AI avatars and Studio Sound, perfect for corporate roll-out videos or crucial company updates.

What technical features make HeyGen an efficient corporate video maker?

HeyGen integrates robust technical features to streamline the video editing process, including automatic Subtitles/captions, Screen recording, and intuitive drag and drop functionality. It also offers powerful Branding controls for consistent company identity across all your professional videos, simplifying end-to-end video generation.

Can HeyGen support diverse internal rollout videos and explainer content needs?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a versatile corporate roll-out video maker, providing an extensive library of templates and customizable AI avatars to quickly generate engaging content for internal communications, employee engagement, and explainer videos. Its prompt-native video creation ensures you can produce high-quality video for various internal and external needs.

How can AI avatars enhance my corporate video strategy with HeyGen?

HeyGen's AI avatars provide a powerful, AI-powered video creation method to produce dynamic and personalized professional videos without needing actors or complex shoots. These AI avatars can deliver your message in a consistent and engaging manner, ideal for impactful internal communications or compelling investor presentations, elevating your video storytelling.

