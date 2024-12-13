Corporate Overview Video Generator: Create Professional Videos

Effortlessly produce compelling corporate overview videos in minutes using powerful Text-to-video from script capabilities.

338/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 30-second welcoming video for prospective employees, presenting the company's core values and vibrant culture, fostering a strong sense of an on-brand community. The visual style should be warm and inviting with upbeat background music, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a consistent and attractive look.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a 60-second marketing video designed for the general public, aiming to increase brand awareness and introduce the company's mission with a compelling narrative. It needs a dynamic, visually rich look with professional stock footage and a captivating voiceover, incorporating HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to generate the impactful audio.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 40-second explainer video for existing clients, simplifying a complex service offering or internal process using text to video AI. The aesthetic must be clear and instructional, using simple graphics and animations complemented by precise voiceover generation, integrating HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for enhanced accessibility and clarity.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Corporate Overview Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional, on-brand corporate overview videos in minutes, transforming text into engaging visual stories that inform and impress.

1
Step 1
Create your script or upload text
Draft your corporate overview script or simply paste existing text into the platform, leveraging Text-to-video from script to automatically convert it into scenes.
2
Step 2
Select your AI avatar and template
Choose from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to present your message, and select a professional video template that best suits your corporate narrative.
3
Step 3
Customize branding and add voiceovers
Ensure your video is perfectly on-brand by utilizing robust Branding controls (logo, colors) to incorporate your company's visual identity throughout.
4
Step 4
Generate and export your video
Finalize your corporate overview video, make any last-minute edits, and then use the Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to generate your video in various formats for any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Boosting Employee Training

.

Develop dynamic training videos with AI to significantly increase employee engagement and knowledge retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate my corporate overview videos with AI avatars?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling corporate overview videos using realistic AI avatars that bring your message to life. Our advanced AI video generator streamlines the entire process, making high-quality video production accessible.

What capabilities does HeyGen offer for transforming text to video AI content?

HeyGen's innovative platform allows you to convert any script into a dynamic video using our text to video AI capabilities. You can easily add professional voiceovers, customize video templates, and include rich media from our extensive library to create engaging content.

Does HeyGen support customization and on-brand elements for my videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust customization options to ensure your videos are perfectly on-brand. You can effortlessly incorporate your company logo, preferred colors, and select from a variety of video templates to maintain brand consistency across all your communications.

Can HeyGen help create professional explainer videos and marketing content without extensive editing skills?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be user-friendly, allowing anyone to generate professional explainer videos and impactful marketing content. Our intuitive drag-and-drop editor and pre-built scenes mean you can produce high-quality videos for various social media platforms quickly and efficiently.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo