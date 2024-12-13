Corporate Orientation Video Maker: Create Engaging Onboarding
Deliver personalized and engaging orientation videos for your team with our AI-powered text-to-video from script feature.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a 90-second corporate orientation video aimed at conveying your company's core values and strategic goals to all new team members. This narrative-driven piece should feature clear visuals with rich graphics, enhanced by professional stock footage accessible via HeyGen's media library. Effortlessly transform your script into an engaging video using the Text-to-video from script feature, ensuring a cohesive and informative experience with supporting subtitles.
Consider crafting a personalized 45-second message from leadership, designed to foster a sense of belonging among remote new hires. The video's style should be warm and authentic, integrating subtle animations to emphasize key takeaways. With HeyGen, you can utilize AI avatars to deliver this message and customize videos by adjusting the aspect ratio for optimal viewing across platforms, making it a truly dynamic orientation video.
Design a fun and energetic 30-second "Meet the Team" segment for your onboarding video maker initiative, introducing new hires to various departments. This creative piece should showcase animated characters and vibrant backgrounds, making the introduction memorable. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes for quick production and integrate various elements from the media library to create visually rich graphics.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms corporate orientation video making, allowing you to create engaging employee onboarding videos with AI Avatars quickly and easily.
Boost onboarding engagement and retention with AI.
Elevate employee onboarding and training engagement, fostering better knowledge retention with AI-powered videos.
Develop scalable orientation programs.
Efficiently create diverse corporate orientation courses and training modules, accessible to a global workforce.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging and creative corporate orientation videos?
HeyGen empowers users to produce visually rich and engaging videos with AI avatars and a wide array of video templates, perfect for crafting dynamic orientation videos that capture attention. You can customize these with branding controls and animated backgrounds to showcase your company culture effectively.
What role do AI Avatars play in HeyGen's employee onboarding video creation?
HeyGen's AI Avatars bring a personalized touch to employee onboarding videos, allowing for consistent messaging across different modules. With options for realistic or animated characters, you can deliver impactful and memorable content, enhancing the new hire experience.
Can HeyGen simplify the process of making professional training videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen streamlines the creation of training videos through intuitive tools like text-to-video from script and pre-designed video templates. This enables users to quickly produce professional and educational resources without extensive video editing experience.
How does HeyGen support creating orientation videos for global teams?
HeyGen offers robust multilingual support and voice-over generation, making it effortless to create comprehensive orientation videos for diverse global teams. This ensures consistent communication and a standardized onboarding process for employees worldwide.