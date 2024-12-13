Corporate Orientation Generator: Streamline Your Onboarding

Automate and enhance your onboarding process for new hires with engaging orientation videos, effortlessly generated using Text-to-video from script.

Craft a compelling 45-second video demonstrating how the 'corporate orientation generator' streamlines the new hire onboarding process. Target HR managers and talent acquisition specialists, presenting a professional and welcoming visual style with clear, authoritative audio. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to efficiently produce engaging content.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an energetic 30-second promotional video showcasing 'New Employee Onboarding' best practices and highlighting a vibrant company culture. This video is intended for prospective job candidates and marketing teams, featuring a modern, friendly visual style with upbeat background music. Incorporate HeyGen's AI avatars to add a human touch and dynamic presentation.
Prompt 2
Produce an informative 60-second instructional video detailing specific 'orientation videos' for 'Role-Specific Training'. Aimed at department leads and training coordinators, the video should maintain a clear, instructional visual style with a calm, guiding voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure consistent and high-quality audio delivery.
Prompt 3
Create a dynamic 50-second video illustrating the power of 'Orientation templates' for creating 'Customizable' new hire experiences. The primary audience is HR professionals and learning & development specialists seeking efficiency, with a clean, professional visual style and inspiring orchestral background music. Emphasize how HeyGen's templates & scenes allow for quick and effective content creation.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Corporate Orientation Generator Works

Streamline your new employee onboarding process with engaging, customizable video content, ensuring a consistent and effective welcome for every hire.

1
Step 1
Create Your Foundation
Create your corporate orientation by choosing from diverse orientation templates or building a unique video from scratch using HeyGen's templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Select Your Presenters
Select from a range of expressive AI avatars to be the virtual presenter for your new hires, customizing their appearance to match your brand's style.
3
Step 3
Add Your Company Story
Add your script to generate compelling text-to-video from script, infusing it with details about your company culture and essential information.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your polished orientation video using aspect-ratio resizing & exports for seamless sharing across platforms, fostering better employee engagement from day one.

HeyGen optimizes your corporate orientation generator. Create compelling, AI-driven onboarding videos for new hires, boosting engagement and streamlining the entire training process.

Enhance Company Culture & Welcome Messages

Craft inspiring and welcoming AI-generated videos to introduce new hires to company culture, fostering a strong sense of belonging from day one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the new employee onboarding process?

HeyGen serves as an efficient corporate orientation generator, enabling HR teams to create engaging orientation videos with AI Avatars and customizable video templates. This significantly enhances the entire onboarding process for new hires, making it both consistent and comprehensive.

What makes HeyGen an effective HR tool for creating professional orientation videos?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, including logo and color integration, allowing you to produce professional, on-brand orientation videos. Its diverse video templates and AI Avatars ensure a consistent and engaging presentation of your company culture during training sessions.

Can HeyGen help in producing role-specific training content efficiently?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI-driven platform with text-to-video capabilities allows for rapid generation of tailored training sessions. You can easily adapt orientation templates for specific Role-Specific Training, ensuring new hires receive relevant, focused instruction without extensive production effort.

How do HeyGen's AI Avatars enhance employee engagement during corporate orientation?

HeyGen's AI Avatars bring a dynamic and consistent human element to your corporate orientation videos, making the presentation of company culture more engaging for new hires. This modern approach to employee engagement helps new hires feel more connected and informed from day one.

