Create Impactful Onboarding with a Corporate Onboarding Video Maker

Enhance employee engagement with personalized onboarding videos using AI avatars for a seamless introduction experience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
This 90-second video is crafted for technical teams looking to streamline their onboarding process. It showcases the power of HeyGen's video onboarding platform, featuring interactive video elements that allow new employees to engage with content at their own pace. The visual style is sleek and modern, with clear voiceover generation guiding viewers through each step, making it an ideal tool for asynchronous training.
Prompt 2
A 45-second video designed for creative HR managers who want to make a lasting impact with their onboarding process. This video highlights the use of HeyGen's templates & scenes to create scalable onboarding solutions that are both informative and visually appealing. The style is professional yet approachable, with a warm voiceover and subtle background music to enhance the welcoming atmosphere.
Prompt 3
Targeted at general audiences, this 2-minute video provides a comprehensive overview of your company's values and mission. Utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, it transforms written content into engaging video content for onboarding. The visual style is clean and corporate, with subtitles/captions ensuring accessibility for all viewers, making it a versatile tool for employee onboarding videos.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Corporate Onboarding Video Maker Works

Create engaging and personalized onboarding videos with ease using our intuitive platform.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your employee onboarding videos. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into engaging video content for onboarding.
Step 2
Choose Interactive Elements
Enhance your video with interactive video elements to keep new hires engaged. Our platform supports adding quizzes, clickable links, and more to make your onboarding experience more dynamic.
Step 3
Add AI Avatars
Personalize your onboarding videos by incorporating AI avatars. These avatars can deliver your message in a relatable and human-like manner, making the content more engaging for new employees.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and share it with your team. Our platform offers scalable onboarding solutions, ensuring your video content is accessible to all employees, regardless of location.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes corporate onboarding by offering a powerful video onboarding platform that creates engaging and personalized onboarding videos. With HeyGen, companies can enhance employee onboarding experiences through scalable onboarding solutions and interactive video elements.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

Leverage personalized onboarding videos to highlight successful onboarding experiences, inspiring new employees and reinforcing company culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance corporate onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of tools for creating engaging onboarding content, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. These features allow for the creation of personalized onboarding videos that resonate with new employees, ensuring a memorable and effective introduction to your company.

What makes HeyGen a top choice for onboarding video tools?

HeyGen stands out as a video onboarding platform with its robust video editing tools and interactive video elements. These features enable HR teams to craft scalable onboarding solutions that are both efficient and engaging, making the onboarding process seamless and impactful.

Can HeyGen support asynchronous training for new employees?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for asynchronous training, offering features like voiceover generation and subtitles to ensure clarity and accessibility. This allows new hires to engage with employee onboarding videos at their own pace, enhancing their learning experience.

How does HeyGen facilitate onboarding video customization?

HeyGen provides extensive onboarding video customization options, including branding controls for logos and colors, as well as a rich media library. These tools empower companies to create unique and branded video content for onboarding that aligns with their corporate identity.

