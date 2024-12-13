Corporate Onboarding Video Generator: Streamline Your Process

Simplify employee onboarding video creation with intuitive Text-to-video from script, generating engaging content quickly and efficiently.

Create a vibrant 45-second `employee onboarding` video designed for new hires, welcoming them to the company's culture. The visual style should be modern and friendly, using animated graphics to highlight key values, accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack and a warm, guiding voiceover generated via HeyGen's `Voiceover generation` feature. This video aims to `customize videos` for a truly personal welcome.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a concise 60-second instructional video for HR managers, demonstrating how effortlessly they can `simplify video creation` for new team members. The aesthetic should be clean and professional, featuring a friendly `AI avatar` clearly explaining the steps involved in using an `onboarding video generator`. The audio should be a clear, articulate narration with subtle background music, reinforcing the ease of the process.
Prompt 2
Produce a focused 30-second `employee training` video for existing staff on a new policy update. The visual style must be clear and direct, utilizing bold text overlays and crisp graphics, all `AI-generated video` from a detailed script. A professional, authoritative voiceover (created through `Text-to-video from script`) should deliver the information concisely, without any background music to ensure maximum retention.
Prompt 3
Imagine a dynamic 90-second promotional video targeting business decision-makers, showcasing the power and flexibility of a `corporate onboarding video generator`. The visual presentation should be sleek and energetic, rapidly transitioning through diverse `Templates & scenes` to highlight various customization options. A compelling and enthusiastic voiceover, paired with impactful, modern background music, should convey the significant benefits of streamlined onboarding.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Corporate Onboarding Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging corporate onboarding videos that welcome new hires and streamline your training process with our intuitive AI video generator.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a library of professional video templates or input your script to instantly generate a foundational scene for your onboarding content.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Bring your content to life by adding realistic AI avatars, customizing their appearance, and integrating your brand's unique assets and colors.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers and Refine
Enhance your message with high-quality, voiceovers in various languages and add synchronized subtitles to ensure maximum clarity and accessibility for new employees.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Seamlessly export your complete AI-generated video in desired formats and aspect ratios, making it ready for distribution across all your internal platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms corporate onboarding video generation. Create engaging, AI-powered onboarding videos quickly, ensuring new hires are captivated and well-informed from day one.

Inspire New Hires

.

Produce inspiring and welcoming videos to motivate new hires and set a positive tone for their journey.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of corporate onboarding videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that dramatically simplifies creating engaging corporate onboarding videos. Our platform allows you to quickly produce high-quality onboarding videos, making employee training more efficient and effective.

Can I customize the AI avatars and video templates provided by HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive customization options for your AI avatars and provides a variety of video templates to ensure your content aligns perfectly with your brand. You can easily customize videos to simplify video creation and achieve your desired look.

What role do AI-powered auto generated scripts play in HeyGen's video production?

HeyGen leverages AI powered auto generated scripts to transform your text into compelling video content, including realistic voiceovers. This significantly streamlines the process of creating professional AI-generated video for any purpose, from employee onboarding to marketing.

Does HeyGen support seamless collaboration for team-based training video projects?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to support seamless collaboration, making it ideal for teams creating employee training or onboarding videos. Our platform ensures that multiple users can work together efficiently to customize videos and deliver consistent, effective training materials.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo