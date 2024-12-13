Corporate Message Video Generator: Create Professional Videos

Quickly generate professional corporate videos using our text-to-video from script capability to engage your audience efficiently.

Create a 1-minute technical walkthrough video for IT developers integrating HeyGen's API, showcasing how to programmatically generate a corporate message video. The visual style should be sleek and demonstrate code snippets clearly, while the audio features a precise, calm voiceover generation, explaining the Text-to-video from script functionality within the API calls.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 1.5-minute instructional video aimed at HR departments for onboarding new employees, explaining complex policies using an AI avatar. The visual aesthetic should be clean and professional, using a friendly yet authoritative voiceover generation, ensuring clear Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a compelling 2-minute product update video for global marketing teams, demonstrating a new feature of a software product with multi-language voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions for localization. The visual style must be modern and dynamic, incorporating various media library/stock support elements to illustrate the update's impact across different regions.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 45-second internal communication video for sales teams, highlighting a weekly sales target using the Text-to-video from script capability for rapid content creation. The video should adopt a vibrant and motivational visual style, quickly assembling professional scenes using diverse Templates & scenes available, ensuring a clear and energetic voiceover generation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Corporate Message Video Generation Works

Effortlessly transform your corporate messages into professional videos with AI avatars and seamless customization, enhancing your communication impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by pasting or typing your corporate message into the text editor. Our text to video AI generator will process your script, preparing it for avatar narration.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Browse our diverse library of AI avatars and choose the perfect spokesperson to convey your message with a professional and engaging presence.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video
Enhance your video with custom backgrounds, logos, and brand colors using our intuitive editing tools, ensuring your corporate message video generator aligns perfectly with your brand identity.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Video
With a click, our platform will produce your high-quality video, complete with voiceover and optional subtitles, ready for immediate distribution across all your channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Feature Customer Success Stories

.

Build trust and credibility by transforming customer testimonials into compelling AI videos, effectively conveying corporate value.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video editing?

HeyGen's powerful Studio Editor streamlines the creation process, offering intuitive tools for efficient AI video editing. Users can leverage pre-built templates to quickly produce professional-quality videos with ease.

Can HeyGen create AI avatar videos from text?

Yes, HeyGen excels as a text to video AI generator, allowing you to transform scripts into engaging videos featuring realistic AI avatars. This capability makes it a leading AI video generator for various content needs.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for localization?

HeyGen provides advanced technical features for Localization, including robust AI video translator capabilities that enable your content to reach global audiences. Additionally, sophisticated voice cloning helps maintain brand consistency across languages.

How can HeyGen enhance corporate message videos?

As a premier corporate message video generator, HeyGen helps businesses craft compelling internal and external communications. Its branding controls ensure your videos align perfectly with your company's identity for effective Marketing.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo