Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a comprehensive 90-second tutorial video outlining the latest features in our internal CRM system, targeting existing employees needing software updates and IT support personnel. This video should feature a dynamic, engaging screen recording of the software in action, with key areas highlighted, and be accompanied by a synchronized AI voiceover providing precise instructions. Ensure crystal-clear Subtitles/captions are included for accessibility, transforming complex information into an easily digestible resource within our tutorial video library.
Produce an informative 75-second promotional video showcasing the efficiency of HeyGen as a corporate learning video maker, aimed at L&D teams and corporate trainers evaluating new AI video platforms. The visual and audio style must be modern and vibrant, utilizing HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to demonstrate the platform's ease of use, fronted by an enthusiastic AI avatar presenter. This video will highlight how quickly high-quality training videos can be created, empowering L&D professionals to streamline their content production.
Design a 2-minute compliance training video on data privacy regulations for all employees, and for HR departments to use as continuous employee training. This video should adopt an engaging, scenario-based visual style, integrating relevant visuals from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, and narrated by a friendly yet professional AI voiceover. The goal is to make complex compliance information accessible and memorable, utilizing Text-to-video from script to efficiently produce high-impact video documentation for internal policies.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an AI video platform that empowers corporate learning video makers to create engaging employee training videos efficiently, enhancing educational resources.
Boost Training Engagement.
Utilize AI to create dynamic training videos that captivate employees, significantly improving learning retention and participation.
Expand Learning Programs Globally.
Rapidly produce diverse online courses and educational content, making corporate learning accessible to a global workforce.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline the creation of corporate learning videos?
HeyGen empowers L&D teams to quickly produce high-quality training videos using AI avatars and a robust AI video platform. This significantly streamlines video creation for employee training and educational resources, making corporate learning more engaging.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for robust corporate learning video creation?
HeyGen's AI video platform provides advanced features like AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities, alongside AI voiceover generation. These technical tools enable the efficient creation of detailed video documentation and SOPs with AI, enhancing your tutorial video library.
Does HeyGen provide templates to simplify video production for L&D teams?
Yes, HeyGen offers a wide array of customizable templates and scenes designed to simplify video creation for L&D teams. These templates facilitate engaging video storytelling and the inclusion of clear step-by-step descriptions, perfect for employee training.
Can I customize the branding and output of my AI-generated training videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely, HeyGen ensures full branding control, allowing you to incorporate your logo and specific colors into your training videos. You can also utilize aspect-ratio resizing and various export options to perfectly align your educational resources with any platform.