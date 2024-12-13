Empower Your Team with a Corporate Knowledge Generator

Transform complex information into engaging video lessons for rapid team onboarding, leveraging Text-to-video from script.

Imagine a 1-minute, sleek, futuristic video targeting CTOs and IT Directors, demonstrating how a corporate knowledge generator revolutionizes information access. The confident voiceover and professional visuals will showcase seamless data integration and retrieval, created effortlessly using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to bring complex concepts to life with precision.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
This 90-second dynamic, problem/solution-oriented video, accompanied by upbeat background music and clear narration, is designed for Operations Managers and Team Leads. It visually explains how effective knowledge management, powered by workflow automation, dramatically improves team efficiency and decision-making. Utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars, the video will present relatable scenarios of streamlined operations, making complex processes understandable.
Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second welcoming and engaging video for HR Professionals and Training Managers, featuring a friendly tone and clear visual examples. This video will underscore how establishing a single source of truth through a comprehensive knowledge base transforms team onboarding, ensuring consistent and rapid integration of new hires. The narrative will be enriched by HeyGen's voiceover generation, providing a warm and informative guide.
Prompt 3
Craft a 2-minute innovative, informative, and data-driven video with an authoritative voice, aimed at Innovation Leads and Product Developers. This production will delve into the transformative potential of integrating generative AI with advanced AI search capabilities to revolutionize knowledge retrieval and insights within an organization. HeyGen's subtitles/captions will ensure clarity and accessibility for all viewers, even in diverse viewing environments.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Corporate Knowledge Generator Works

Efficiently capture, organize, and share vital company information and processes through engaging video content.

1
Step 1
Create Knowledge Content
Utilize Text-to-video from script to transform written procedures or FAQs into clear, engaging video documentation, making complex information easier to digest.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Branding
Apply Branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure your videos reflect your corporate identity, making your content professional and easily recognizable across all collaboration platforms.
3
Step 3
Export for Distribution
Export your knowledge videos using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to seamlessly integrate with other tools and systems or internal portals, reaching your team wherever they work.
4
Step 4
Apply Accessibility Features
Apply Subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and aid comprehension for all users, making your corporate knowledge more searchable and digestible, fostering inclusive learning.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms corporate knowledge generation into engaging AI video content, boosting knowledge management and making documentation accessible for team onboarding.

Transform Documentation into Engaging Videos

.

Convert existing documentation and FAQs into engaging video clips for improved comprehension and accessibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen leverage generative AI for video creation?

HeyGen utilizes advanced generative AI to transform text into dynamic videos featuring AI avatars, streamlining video production for enhanced knowledge management. This enables efficient creation of corporate knowledge for various documentation needs.

Can HeyGen integrate with existing collaboration platforms?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to integrate with other tools and systems, allowing for seamless workflow automation. This helps establish a single source of truth for your video content, enhancing team onboarding and internal documentation efforts.

What branding controls are available within HeyGen's platform?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including custom logos and colors, to ensure all generated videos align with your company's visual identity. This supports consistent communication across self-service portals and customer service resources.

How can HeyGen assist in generating documentation and FAQs?

HeyGen acts as an effective corporate knowledge generator by converting scripts into engaging video FAQs and comprehensive documentation. This capability significantly enhances knowledge management, making complex information more accessible through generative AI video.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo