Create a 60-second corporate instruction video for new hires, focusing on essential company policies. This engaging employee training module should feature a friendly AI avatar to present information, delivered with professional, clear narration and welcoming visuals.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second training video for internal teams, detailing a new software update by converting detailed SOPs into concise visual steps. The video should have an instructional visual style and an articulate voiceover, efficiently generated using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 30-second onboarding video for new team members, introducing them to the company culture. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to create a vibrant, modern visual style with clear, welcoming audio, making it an inviting introduction to their new role.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 90-second video documentation explaining a complex project workflow to project managers and technical staff. The video requires an informative visual style with clean graphics, enhanced by a professional voiceover generation feature for crystal-clear narration of each step.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Corporate Instruction Video Maker Works

Transform complex instructions into engaging corporate training videos effortlessly, leveraging AI-powered tools for efficient employee training and impactful video documentation.

1
Step 1
Create from Script or Template
Start by pasting your instructional script into the text-to-video editor or select a pre-designed training video template to efficiently begin your corporate training video. This sets the foundation for your content.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals with AI Avatars
Enhance your message by selecting an AI avatar to present your content. Customize their appearance and voice to match your brand, making your video documentation more dynamic.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Voiceovers and Subtitles
Automatically generate clear voiceovers for your chosen avatar and add precise subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and understanding across all training videos.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Final Instruction Video
Once finalized, export your corporate instruction video in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms, ready to be integrated into your workflow for seamless distribution.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging training videos?

HeyGen leverages its generative AI platform and a variety of AI avatars to transform scripts into professional training videos efficiently. You can also utilize diverse training video templates to quickly start your AI-powered video creation process.

Can HeyGen be used as a corporate instruction video maker for internal communications?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an ideal corporate instruction video maker, streamlining the production of video documentation, SOPs, and onboarding content. Its user-friendly workflow helps create high-quality employee training materials quickly.

What features does HeyGen offer for detailed employee training and documentation?

HeyGen provides comprehensive features like screen recording for demonstrating software, along with advanced voice-over generation for clear explanations. These tools are perfect for creating thorough employee training content and video documentation.

How can I customize my training videos to match my brand's identity using HeyGen?

HeyGen allows extensive branding controls, including adding your logo and preferred color schemes, ensuring your training videos align perfectly with your corporate identity. This makes HeyGen a powerful training video maker for consistent brand messaging.

