Corporate Identity Video Maker for Seamless Branding
Craft compelling promotional videos instantly with HeyGen's extensive 'Templates & scenes' feature, ensuring consistent brand identity.
Design an impactful 30-second promotional video targeting potential B2B clients who are seeking quick and effective solutions. The visual style should be dynamic and modern, utilizing clean graphics and upbeat background music, while an AI avatar delivers concise narration via HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script capabilities, highlighting your unique selling points as an online video maker, perfect for promotional videos.
Produce an engaging 60-second recruitment video showcasing your company's vibrant culture to top talent and job seekers. The visual approach should be authentic, featuring candid team interactions in bright settings, accompanied by friendly, uplifting music. Ensure accessibility and clarity by utilizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature, making it a powerful corporate video maker tool that leverages video templates for quick production.
Develop an informative 50-second explainer video for existing customers, guiding them through a new feature or process with ease. The visual style should be clear and step-by-step, incorporating screen recordings and concise text overlays sourced easily from HeyGen's media library/stock support. A helpful AI voice generated through HeyGen's Text-to-video from script should lead the narrative, demonstrating the simplicity of your product or service as an intuitive video editor.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms your brand identity into engaging corporate videos. As your online video maker, it simplifies creating promotional videos that powerfully communicate your message.
Create High-Performing Ad Videos.
Quickly produce impactful AI-powered ad videos to effectively promote your corporate identity and reach target audiences, driving measurable results.
Generate Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips in minutes, enhancing your brand's online presence and engaging your audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our corporate identity videos?
HeyGen empowers you to create professional "corporate identity videos" with ease, offering a variety of customizable "video templates" and "branding controls" like logo and colors. This allows for consistent and compelling "brand identity" across all your content.
What creative features does HeyGen offer for promotional videos?
As an advanced "online video maker", HeyGen provides powerful features like AI avatars and seamless "voice-over" generation to create engaging "promotional videos". You can easily transform scripts into polished video content with dynamic visuals.
Is HeyGen a user-friendly video editor for beginners?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive "video editor" with "drag-and-drop editing" capabilities, making it accessible for everyone. Its intelligent "AI edits" streamline the creation process, allowing you to focus on your creative vision.
Can HeyGen help with brand consistency and accessibility for social media?
Yes, HeyGen supports your "brand identity" by enabling "logo animation" and offering comprehensive branding controls for your videos. Additionally, you can effortlessly add "automatic subtitles" to ensure your content is accessible and engaging for all audiences on "social media" platforms.