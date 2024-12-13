corporate HR video maker: Create Engaging Employee Videos

Quickly create impactful HR videos for training and onboarding, ensuring your brand identity shines through with robust Branding controls.

Craft a welcoming 45-second onboarding video for new hires, featuring a friendly AI avatar to introduce company culture and key benefits. The visual style should be bright and inviting, with an inspiring voiceover and clear subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a concise 60-second HR explainer video for all employees, detailing the new remote work policy. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to create professional visuals and a clear voiceover, complemented by informative graphics and a professional audio style.
Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 30-second recruitment video aimed at potential job candidates, showcasing the vibrant company environment. Incorporate dynamic visuals from the media library/stock support and upbeat music, ensuring the video is optimized for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Prompt 3
Design a practical 90-second training video for employees, demonstrating a new software feature. The video should have a clean, instructional visual style with step-by-step animations and a precise voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes for a structured presentation, including subtitles/captions for easy comprehension.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Corporate HR Video Maker Works

Effortlessly produce professional and impactful human resources videos to enhance employee engagement, streamline training, and improve internal communications.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Foundation
Select from a library of professional "templates & scenes" or start from scratch. This provides a robust foundation for your HR videos, ensuring a consistent and polished look.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Personalize your video by adding text, images, and brand elements. Incorporate "AI avatars" to deliver your message with a human touch, making your employee engagement content more impactful.
3
Step 3
Generate Voice and Subtitles
Generate natural-sounding "voiceover generation" or record your own narration. Add automatic subtitles to ensure your message is accessible and clear, perfecting your training videos for employees.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Video
Once complete, use "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to generate your video in the perfect format. Easily share with team via your intranet or other platforms, reaching your audience effectively.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers corporate HR video makers to create professional HR videos, boosting employee engagement and streamlining communications with impactful content.

Elevate Recruitment and Employer Branding

.

Generate compelling recruitment videos and social media content to attract top talent and showcase company culture.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of professional HR videos?

HeyGen acts as a powerful HR video maker, allowing you to easily create HR videos from text or scripts with intuitive tools. Our platform streamlines video creation, making it simple to produce professional-quality human resources videos for any need.

What kind of human resources videos can I produce with HeyGen?

You can produce a wide range of human resources videos, including engaging onboarding videos for new hires, comprehensive training videos for employees, and compelling Recruitment videos. HeyGen supports various internal communications and employee engagement initiatives.

Does HeyGen incorporate AI tools to enhance corporate HR video content?

Yes, HeyGen integrates advanced AI tools to elevate your corporate HR videos. You can utilize lifelike avatars, generate natural voice-overs, and leverage the text-to-speech feature to convert text into speech, adding a dynamic touch to your content.

Can I customize HR videos created with HeyGen to match my company's branding?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls to customize video content, ensuring it aligns perfectly with your company's identity. You can personalize your HR videos by utilizing various video templates and by uploading photos and video clips.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo