Develop a concise 60-second HR explainer video for all employees, detailing the new remote work policy. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to create professional visuals and a clear voiceover, complemented by informative graphics and a professional audio style.
Produce an engaging 30-second recruitment video aimed at potential job candidates, showcasing the vibrant company environment. Incorporate dynamic visuals from the media library/stock support and upbeat music, ensuring the video is optimized for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Design a practical 90-second training video for employees, demonstrating a new software feature. The video should have a clean, instructional visual style with step-by-step animations and a precise voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes for a structured presentation, including subtitles/captions for easy comprehension.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers corporate HR video makers to create professional HR videos, boosting employee engagement and streamlining communications with impactful content.
Enhance HR Training and Onboarding Videos.
Utilize AI to create engaging training modules and welcome videos that improve employee understanding and retention.
Strengthen Internal Communications and Engagement.
Produce professional company updates, policy explanations, and motivational messages to foster a connected workforce.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of professional HR videos?
HeyGen acts as a powerful HR video maker, allowing you to easily create HR videos from text or scripts with intuitive tools. Our platform streamlines video creation, making it simple to produce professional-quality human resources videos for any need.
What kind of human resources videos can I produce with HeyGen?
You can produce a wide range of human resources videos, including engaging onboarding videos for new hires, comprehensive training videos for employees, and compelling Recruitment videos. HeyGen supports various internal communications and employee engagement initiatives.
Does HeyGen incorporate AI tools to enhance corporate HR video content?
Yes, HeyGen integrates advanced AI tools to elevate your corporate HR videos. You can utilize lifelike avatars, generate natural voice-overs, and leverage the text-to-speech feature to convert text into speech, adding a dynamic touch to your content.
Can I customize HR videos created with HeyGen to match my company's branding?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls to customize video content, ensuring it aligns perfectly with your company's identity. You can personalize your HR videos by utilizing various video templates and by uploading photos and video clips.