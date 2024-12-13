Corporate HR Video Generator: Simplify Training & Onboarding

Produce professional training videos and engaging employee onboarding content with AI avatars, cutting costs and time.

Produce a 45-second vibrant video designed for new hires, introducing them to the core values of our company culture. The visual style should be modern and welcoming, featuring diverse AI avatars interacting in a friendly manner, complemented by uplifting background music. This employee onboarding piece should make newcomers feel immediately connected and excited.

Develop a 60-second instructional video aimed at all existing employees, detailing a new HR policy update. The visual and audio style should be professional and clean, utilizing Text-to-video from script to ensure precise delivery of information. This corporate HR video serves as a concise training resource for internal communications.
Prompt 2
Craft a captivating 30-second promotional video targeted at potential job applicants, showcasing our unique company culture and the benefits of joining our team. The aesthetic should be dynamic and inspiring, leveraging various Templates & scenes to create a compelling visual narrative that enhances our employer branding efforts and promotes creative video creation.
Prompt 3
Generate a concise 20-second internal communication video for all staff, delivering a quick HR announcement. The visual style should be straightforward and clean, using a calm Voiceover generation to deliver the message clearly and efficiently. This short HR video aims for maximum impact and cost savings in disseminating vital information.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Corporate HR Video Generation Works

Quickly create impactful HR videos for training, onboarding, and internal communications with our AI video platform, transforming text into engaging content.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Choose from a library of professional video templates or select an AI avatar to begin crafting your HR video for onboarding or training.
2
Step 2
Input Your Script
Paste your HR content or training script. Our platform will automatically convert your text into natural-sounding voiceover for your video.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Elements
Customize your video with company logos, brand colors, and other visual assets to ensure it aligns with your employer branding.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Generate your high-quality HR video and easily share it across your internal communications channels or learning management systems.

HeyGen, the leading AI video platform, empowers HR teams to create engaging corporate HR videos and impactful training content with ease, revolutionizing internal communications.

Strengthen Internal Communications and Culture

Foster a positive company culture and reinforce employer branding with inspiring videos for internal communications and team engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as a comprehensive corporate HR video generator?

HeyGen acts as a powerful corporate HR video generator, enabling quick creation of impactful HR videos for various internal needs. It simplifies the process of developing engaging content for internal communications and employer branding initiatives. Users can leverage custom video templates and HeyGen's AI platform to maintain a consistent brand voice.

What benefits does HeyGen offer for employee onboarding and internal communications?

HeyGen significantly streamlines employee onboarding by allowing HR teams to produce personalized and engaging training videos efficiently. This AI video platform helps convey company culture and essential information effectively, fostering a strong start for new hires. Our integrated online video editor ensures easy updates and consistent messaging.

Can HeyGen transform text-to-video conversion for training videos?

Yes, HeyGen excels in text-to-video conversion, making the creation of high-quality training videos remarkably simple. Users can type in a script, and HeyGen's voice-over generation and automatic subtitles features bring the content to life instantly. This capability ensures accessibility and engagement across all internal learning materials.

How do AI avatars enhance video creation on the HeyGen platform?

HeyGen's realistic AI avatars transform the entire video creation process, offering a scalable solution for diverse HR needs. These avatars provide a consistent and professional on-screen presence for HR videos, eliminating the need for costly filming or actors. They enhance the quality and accessibility of all generated content, from onboarding to internal communications.

