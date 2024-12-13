Corporate Explainer Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Fast

Effortlessly craft professional animated explainer videos using advanced AI avatars, perfect for boosting internal communication and social media engagement.

Create a 45-second corporate explainer video for internal employees, detailing the new HR benefits portal. The visual style should be professional and straightforward, featuring on-screen text overlays for key points, accompanied by a friendly yet authoritative voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. This video aims to streamline Internal Communication by clearly explaining the new system's advantages.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Imagine a 60-second engaging explainer video designed for potential B2B clients, showcasing the core benefits of a new SaaS product. Employ a dynamic visual style with modern animations and clear data visualizations, complemented by an upbeat, informative narration. Leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, this video will transform complex features into easily digestible explainer videos, highlighting our AI-powered video creation process.
Prompt 2
Develop a concise 30-second video targeting new users, guiding them through the initial setup of a mobile app's most user-friendly interface features. The visual aesthetic should be clean and brightly animated, focusing on screen recordings with highlighted steps, while an AI avatar from HeyGen delivers a welcoming, encouraging message. This quick explainer video maker tutorial will ensure a smooth onboarding experience.
Prompt 3
Produce a vibrant 15-second animated explainer video for social media, targeting small business owners looking to quickly create marketing content. The visual style should be fast-paced and energetic, incorporating a mix of stock footage and animated graphics, all set to an inspiring, modern soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's media library/stock support to visually enhance the message, demonstrating how easily professional videos can be crafted for rapid social media engagement.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Corporate Explainer Video Maker Works

Quickly produce professional corporate explainer videos with AI-powered video creation, leveraging intuitive tools for compelling internal and external communication.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Begin your corporate explainer video by selecting from a variety of explainer video templates or craft a new project using the user-friendly interface.
2
Step 2
Generate Scripted Content
Transform your written content into engaging narration using the text-to-video creation feature, allowing your message to come to life effortlessly.
3
Step 3
Add AI Avatars and Visuals
Bring your explainer videos to life by incorporating diverse AI avatars and enriching your scenes with professional visuals from the media library.
4
Step 4
Refine and Share Your Video
Utilize branding controls to ensure your corporate explainer video aligns with your brand guidelines. Then, export your high-quality video for effective Internal Communication.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate corporate explainer video maker, enabling AI-powered video creation for engaging explainer videos that resonate with your audience.

Highlight Customer Success

.

Craft compelling AI explainer videos to effectively showcase customer success stories and build trust with prospective clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of animated explainer videos?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of animated explainer videos by offering a rich selection of professional explainer video templates. Its user-friendly interface allows for quick customization and efficient production of high-quality content.

Does HeyGen feature AI avatars for engaging video content?

Yes, HeyGen incorporates advanced AI avatars to produce highly engaging and professional video content. You can choose from a diverse visual library of avatars, making AI-powered video creation both impactful and brand-aligned.

What types of explainer videos can HeyGen help me create?

HeyGen is a versatile corporate explainer video maker, enabling you to create a wide range of explainer videos for internal communication, social media, and more. With its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and text-to-video creation, professional video production is accessible for diverse applications.

Can HeyGen convert text into a video with an AI voice generator?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels in text-to-video creation, transforming your written scripts into dynamic visual stories. Our advanced AI voice generator seamlessly integrates with this process, offering a complete AI-powered video creation solution.

