Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second informative video targeting managers and team leads, demonstrating a key new feature of our internal communication platform to enhance employee communications. This tutorial-style video should utilize an AI avatar from HeyGen to guide viewers through the steps, employing a friendly tone and clean screen recordings within professional templates & scenes.
Produce a polished 60-second corporate communications video providing a quarterly update to executive leadership and all staff, highlighting recent achievements and future goals. The visual style should be dynamic and executive-level, incorporating professional stock media from HeyGen's media library/stock support feature, with precise subtitles/captions ensuring accessibility for all viewers.
Design an engaging 30-second welcome video for new employees, explaining how they can easily interact with our video tool for future training and announcements. This welcoming message should feature a personalized digital avatar created with HeyGen's AI avatars, delivering a friendly greeting and showcasing the simplicity of content generation through a text-to-video from script approach, set against a modern, clean background.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Employee Training.
Elevate internal training engagement and employee knowledge retention using AI-powered video solutions for impactful learning experiences.
Develop Internal Learning Programs.
Rapidly create extensive internal learning courses and onboarding materials, effectively reaching all employees with AI video.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance corporate communications with video?
HeyGen transforms corporate communications by enabling rapid video creation through advanced AI Avatars and text-to-video capabilities. This powerful video tool helps companies produce engaging internal communications videos efficiently, significantly enhancing overall communication effectiveness.
What makes HeyGen an effective video tool for internal communications?
HeyGen simplifies Video Creation for internal communications with intuitive templates, customizable branding controls, and AI-powered voiceover generation. It functions as a comprehensive internal communication platform designed to streamline the production of professional and consistent employee communications.
Can HeyGen support diverse video communication needs?
Yes, HeyGen supports diverse video communications by offering a range of solutions, including realistic digital avatars, automatic subtitles/captions, and aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms. These features ensure your messages are accessible and professionally presented across different channels.
How does HeyGen ensure brand consistency in communication videos?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly incorporate your company logo and brand colors into all corporate communications videos. This capability ensures a consistent and professional look across all your employee communications, reinforcing your brand identity with every message.