Corporate Broadcast Generator for Instant AI Voices

Effortlessly create professional corporate voices for eLearning and marketing campaigns using powerful voiceover generation.

Create a 45-second internal broadcast for HR managers and corporate communications specialists, introducing a new company policy. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring an AI avatar delivering the message from a virtual studio set. The audio style will be a clear, authoritative corporate announcer AI voiceover, ensuring consistency and gravitas. This video will effectively demonstrate how a corporate broadcast generator simplifies internal messaging with Voiceover generation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 30-second marketing explainer for small business owners and marketing teams, showcasing the speed and efficiency of converting text to engaging video. Visually, this should be fast-paced with dynamic cuts, utilizing diverse media library/stock support elements and vibrant on-screen text. The audio needs to be an energetic Text-to-Speech generator voice that captures attention. Highlight how Text-to-video from script makes creating compelling marketing content accessible.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second eLearning module preview targeting training and development specialists and online course creators. The video should adopt an educational visual style, incorporating clear on-screen graphics, demonstrations, and diverse AI avatars presenting concepts. For audio, feature a calm and informative AI voice generator that seamlessly transitions between Multilingual options, demonstrating global reach and inclusivity. The Voiceover generation capability will be central, along with visible Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 50-second corporate announcement for enterprise video production teams, highlighting the Flexible and Affordable aspects of creating high-quality video content. The visual design should be modern and sleek, utilizing professional Templates & scenes and showcasing smooth Aspect-ratio resizing & exports across various platforms. The accompanying audio will be a clear, professional corporate AI voice generator, emphasizing the ease of adapting messages for different audiences without custom recording. This demonstrates the power of a corporate AI voice generator for scalable communication.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Corporate Broadcast Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional corporate broadcasts with AI-powered voices and customizable video features for impactful internal and external communication.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Select a Voice
Start by pasting your broadcast script into HeyGen. Then, choose from a wide range of natural-sounding voices powered by **Voiceover generation** to perfectly match your corporate announcer tone. Ensure clear and engaging delivery with ease.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals and AI Presenter
Enhance your message by selecting an **AI avatar** or a suitable template. These visuals, combined with professional corporate voices, provide a compelling face or background, making your announcements more engaging.
3
Step 3
Customize Pronunciation and Brand Elements
Refine how your message is delivered using the **Pronunciation Editor** to ensure accuracy. You can also integrate your company's branding elements like logos and colors for a consistent look.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Broadcast
Once your script, voice, and visuals are set, leverage **Text-to-video from script** to generate your high-quality corporate broadcast. Export it easily for seamless distribution across all your communication channels, completing your corporate broadcast generator process.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Accelerate Marketing Broadcasts

.

Generate high-performing AI video ads and marketing messages quickly to reach your target audience with compelling visuals.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as a corporate broadcast generator?

HeyGen enables businesses to create high-quality corporate broadcasts and marketing videos with ease. It acts as an AI voice generator, providing realistic AI voiceovers for various applications like eLearning content and internal communications.

What are HeyGen's capabilities for AI voice generation?

HeyGen offers advanced AI voice generator and Text-to-Speech generator features, allowing you to create natural-sounding AI voiceovers. You can leverage multilingual support, voice cloning, and a pronunciation editor to customize your audio content effectively.

How does HeyGen make video creation flexible for content creators?

HeyGen provides flexible tools for creating dynamic video content for platforms like YouTube and for marketing campaigns. Users can choose from multiple voice styles and leverage various corporate voices to convey their message professionally and efficiently.

Can HeyGen help create professional videos with AI avatars and branding?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to produce professional videos by transforming scripts into captivating text-to-video content featuring AI avatars. Businesses can apply branding controls, including custom logos and colors, to ensure their videos align perfectly with their corporate identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo