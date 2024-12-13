Your Go-To Corporate Briefing Video Maker

Imagine creating a 45-second corporate briefing video for internal employees, using HeyGen's customizable templates to present quarterly results. The visual style should be clean and professional, with an upbeat background track, and leverage AI avatars to deliver key messages, making the update engaging and easy to digest.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 30-second marketing teaser targeting potential clients, announcing a new product feature. The video needs a sleek, modern visual style with fast-paced editing and an inspiring soundtrack, utilizing HeyGen's media library/stock support to quickly find impactful visuals and engaging Templates & scenes.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a welcoming 60-second video for new hires, aimed at introducing them to the company culture and values. The visual style should be friendly and professional, incorporating warm colors and a calm, reassuring voiceover generated by HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature from a simple script using Text-to-video from script.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an informative 50-second explainer video for existing employees on a new internal software update. The video should have a clear, concise visual style with simple animations and a neutral, explanatory audio tone, ensuring accessibility by adding Subtitles/captions and utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize for various internal communication platforms.
How Corporate Briefing Video Maker Works

Effortlessly produce professional corporate briefing videos from script to screen in minutes, leveraging AI-powered creation tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script-to-Video
Begin by transforming your briefing script into a dynamic video. Utilize our Text-to-video from script feature to instantly generate your initial scene layouts and content.
2
Step 2
Choose Visuals and Branding
Personalize your briefing with AI avatars that can present your content. Easily apply your brand's specific colors and logo for consistent, professional branding.
3
Step 3
Add Voice and Accessibility
Enhance clarity with natural-sounding audio using Voiceover generation. Boost audience engagement and inclusivity by automatically adding Subtitles/captions.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Briefing
Finalize your video for any platform. Easily export and share videos with flexible aspect-ratio resizing options, ensuring your briefing looks perfect everywhere.

Use Cases

Share Company Achievements and Updates

Effectively communicate business milestones, project updates, and key achievements to stakeholders and employees with compelling, easily created AI videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify corporate briefing video creation?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional corporate briefing videos with ease. Leverage our AI video platform to transform scripts into engaging content using customizable templates and AI avatars, making the process efficient and creative.

What branding controls does HeyGen offer for professional video production?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and company colors into every video. Our AI features ensure a consistent brand image and professional voiceover for all your marketing materials.

Can I quickly produce online video content using HeyGen's tools?

Absolutely, HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop editor and comprehensive features make it an ideal online video maker. You can rapidly produce high-quality video content for social media and easily export and share videos across various platforms.

How does HeyGen support global audiences with AI video creation?

HeyGen enhances accessibility for global audiences through advanced AI features like automatic subtitles and professional voiceover generation. This allows your corporate videos to reach a wider audience effectively and professionally.

