Your Go-To Corporate Briefing Video Maker
Produce professional corporate briefings faster by leveraging customizable templates and intelligent voiceover generation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Develop a dynamic 30-second marketing teaser targeting potential clients, announcing a new product feature. The video needs a sleek, modern visual style with fast-paced editing and an inspiring soundtrack, utilizing HeyGen's media library/stock support to quickly find impactful visuals and engaging Templates & scenes.
Craft a welcoming 60-second video for new hires, aimed at introducing them to the company culture and values. The visual style should be friendly and professional, incorporating warm colors and a calm, reassuring voiceover generated by HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature from a simple script using Text-to-video from script.
Produce an informative 50-second explainer video for existing employees on a new internal software update. The video should have a clear, concise visual style with simple animations and a neutral, explanatory audio tone, ensuring accessibility by adding Subtitles/captions and utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize for various internal communication platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Corporate Training and Briefings.
Drive engagement and improve knowledge retention for internal training, onboarding, and regular corporate briefings using dynamic AI-generated videos.
Develop Professional Corporate Announcements.
Quickly produce polished corporate updates, internal communications, and important announcements with AI video, ensuring clear and consistent messaging.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify corporate briefing video creation?
HeyGen empowers you to create professional corporate briefing videos with ease. Leverage our AI video platform to transform scripts into engaging content using customizable templates and AI avatars, making the process efficient and creative.
What branding controls does HeyGen offer for professional video production?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and company colors into every video. Our AI features ensure a consistent brand image and professional voiceover for all your marketing materials.
Can I quickly produce online video content using HeyGen's tools?
Absolutely, HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop editor and comprehensive features make it an ideal online video maker. You can rapidly produce high-quality video content for social media and easily export and share videos across various platforms.
How does HeyGen support global audiences with AI video creation?
HeyGen enhances accessibility for global audiences through advanced AI features like automatic subtitles and professional voiceover generation. This allows your corporate videos to reach a wider audience effectively and professionally.