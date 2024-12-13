Corporate Brief Video Generator for AI Business Videos

Craft compelling corporate videos faster using our AI-powered video editor and powerful Text-to-video from script capabilities.

Craft a dynamic 30-second video targeting busy marketing professionals, showcasing how our AI video generator streamlines the creation of a corporate brief video. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing fast-paced edits and a motivational corporate soundtrack, highlighting the ease of transforming a script into a polished video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a welcoming 45-second video for HR departments aiming to enhance their onboarding content, demonstrating how to create engaging corporate videos. The visual aesthetic should be friendly and diverse, featuring custom-designed sets and clear, warm narration, emphasizing the personalization brought by HeyGen's AI avatars to make new hires feel connected and informed.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an inspiring 60-second explainer video for small business owners, illustrating how our video brief generator simplifies content creation. Visually, aim for a modern and clean design with animated text and upbeat background music, demonstrating how HeyGen's pre-designed templates & scenes enable quick production of professional, branded video content.
Example Prompt 3
Create a concise 15-second internal communication video for company stakeholders, focusing on delivering quick and impactful short form videos. The visual style should be direct and informative with crisp, clear graphics and a professional voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure consistent and high-quality audio for important announcements.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Corporate Brief Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your corporate communications into compelling short-form videos, streamlining your messaging and enhancing audience engagement with AI-powered efficiency.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Brief
Start by drafting your corporate brief content. Utilize the text-to-video from script feature to quickly convert your written message into a video storyboard, forming the foundation of your communication strategy.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars or create a custom avatar to deliver your brief. This adds a professional, human touch to your corporate videos, making them more engaging and relatable.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Integrate your company's visual guidelines by using branding controls to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and custom fonts. Ensure your corporate brief videos consistently reflect your brand image and professionalism.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Brief
Once your brief video is finalized, use the aspect-ratio resizing & exports options to prepare it for various platforms. Easily share your polished, informative short-form videos with your target audience.

Enhance Corporate Training

Boost employee engagement and knowledge retention by converting complex training briefs into dynamic, AI-powered videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen assist in creating engaging short-form videos for creative content?

HeyGen is an AI video generator that allows you to easily create compelling short-form videos for various creative content needs. It transforms your scripts into dynamic visuals with custom avatars and AI voices, streamlining the entire video documentation process.

What branding options does HeyGen offer for corporate video makers?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling corporate video makers to customize videos with company logos and specific color schemes, ensuring every video aligns with your brand identity. You can also utilize branded video templates for consistent corporate communications.

Can HeyGen efficiently transform a script into a professional video?

Yes, HeyGen's AI-powered video editor can swiftly convert your written script into a professional video. Simply input your text, select an AI avatar and voice, and HeyGen generates high-quality video content efficiently for any project brief.

How do HeyGen's custom avatars enhance video documentation?

HeyGen's custom avatars bring your video documentation to life by providing a relatable on-screen presence. These AI features, combined with realistic AI voices, make complex information more engaging and accessible, effectively creating video content that resonates with your target audience.

