Corporate Announcement Video Maker: Create Engaging Updates
Quickly produce high-quality company announcements using our powerful AI avatars to deliver your message.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 2-minute employee onboarding video explaining a new internal communication tool. Aim for a supportive and clear visual style, presented by a friendly AI avatar, targeting new hires and existing team members. Ensure accessibility by incorporating subtitles/captions using HeyGen's features for comprehensive understanding.
Produce a 60-second video summarizing the company's Q3 performance, intended for management and investors. The visual and audio style must be polished and concise, incorporating data-driven graphics and an upbeat tone. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes and media library/stock support to quickly assemble a high-quality presentation.
Develop a 1-minute video demonstrating a complex new technical workflow for your IT and development teams. The visual style should be detailed and explanatory, showcasing clean interface demonstrations, supported by a precise voiceover. Ensure the video is optimized for various platforms by using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature for maximum reach.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Employee Training & Onboarding.
Elevate engagement and retention for new hires and ongoing training with dynamic AI-powered video content.
Streamline Internal Communications & Education.
Quickly produce informative videos for internal education, policy updates, and widespread company announcements, ensuring clear understanding.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen leverage AI for corporate video production?
HeyGen utilizes advanced AI features to simplify the corporate video maker process. Users can generate videos from text scripts, employ AI avatars, and create professional voiceovers, making it an efficient AI video editor for business communication.
What features does HeyGen provide to streamline corporate video creation?
HeyGen offers a robust video creation platform with features designed for efficiency. Our extensive library of templates and support for stock footage libraries, combined with an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, streamline the entire production workflow for high-quality corporate videos.
Can HeyGen maintain brand consistency across all corporate announcements?
Yes, HeyGen empowers businesses to ensure strong brand consistency across all company announcements and corporate videos. With comprehensive branding controls for logos and colors, alongside customizable branded templates, HeyGen helps you produce polished, on-brand content easily.
In what ways does HeyGen assist with internal communications and training?
HeyGen serves as an ideal corporate announcement video maker for enhancing internal comms and training initiatives, such as employee onboarding. The platform supports rapid content creation via text-to-video capabilities, complete with subtitles and voiceover generation, making complex information easily digestible for your team.