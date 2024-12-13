Corporate Announcement Video Maker: Create Engaging Updates

Quickly produce high-quality company announcements using our powerful AI avatars to deliver your message.

Create a 90-second corporate announcement video introducing a major software update. This video should target internal employees and key stakeholders, featuring a professional, engaging visual style with a confident, clear voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform your announcement into a dynamic presentation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 2-minute employee onboarding video explaining a new internal communication tool. Aim for a supportive and clear visual style, presented by a friendly AI avatar, targeting new hires and existing team members. Ensure accessibility by incorporating subtitles/captions using HeyGen's features for comprehensive understanding.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second video summarizing the company's Q3 performance, intended for management and investors. The visual and audio style must be polished and concise, incorporating data-driven graphics and an upbeat tone. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes and media library/stock support to quickly assemble a high-quality presentation.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 1-minute video demonstrating a complex new technical workflow for your IT and development teams. The visual style should be detailed and explanatory, showcasing clean interface demonstrations, supported by a precise voiceover. Ensure the video is optimized for various platforms by using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature for maximum reach.
Creative Engine

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Corporate Announcement Video Maker Works

Create polished, professional corporate announcement videos with ease, leveraging AI-powered tools and customizable templates for impactful internal and external communications.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Foundation
Start your project by selecting from HeyGen's diverse range of pre-built "templates & scenes" or opt to create a custom announcement from scratch to craft your "corporate announcement video".
2
Step 2
Add Your Brand Elements
Personalize your announcement by applying your company's distinct logo, colors, and fonts using the "Branding controls (logo, colors)" feature, ensuring a cohesive and professional "branded templates" look.
3
Step 3
Apply AI Enhancements
Elevate your message with advanced "AI features" by utilizing realistic "Voiceover generation" from your script, ensuring a clear and professional narrative for your announcement.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Seamlessly
Finalize your high-quality "corporate videos" and use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize them for various platforms, making distribution for "internal comms" or external sharing straightforward.

Deliver Engaging Company-Wide Announcements

Deliver Engaging Company-Wide Announcements

Craft inspiring and clear video announcements to communicate leadership messages, company updates, and motivate your entire workforce.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen leverage AI for corporate video production?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI features to simplify the corporate video maker process. Users can generate videos from text scripts, employ AI avatars, and create professional voiceovers, making it an efficient AI video editor for business communication.

What features does HeyGen provide to streamline corporate video creation?

HeyGen offers a robust video creation platform with features designed for efficiency. Our extensive library of templates and support for stock footage libraries, combined with an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, streamline the entire production workflow for high-quality corporate videos.

Can HeyGen maintain brand consistency across all corporate announcements?

Yes, HeyGen empowers businesses to ensure strong brand consistency across all company announcements and corporate videos. With comprehensive branding controls for logos and colors, alongside customizable branded templates, HeyGen helps you produce polished, on-brand content easily.

In what ways does HeyGen assist with internal communications and training?

HeyGen serves as an ideal corporate announcement video maker for enhancing internal comms and training initiatives, such as employee onboarding. The platform supports rapid content creation via text-to-video capabilities, complete with subtitles and voiceover generation, making complex information easily digestible for your team.

