Create a compelling 45-second product launch video targeting potential customers and investors, showcasing your latest innovation. Employ a sleek, modern, and dynamic visual style with upbeat background music. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages and craft the narrative swiftly using Text-to-video from script for this crucial AI video generator output.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 30-second internal company update video for employees and stakeholders, celebrating a major milestone. The visual and audio style should be professional, friendly, and inspiring, accompanied by uplifting background music. Leverage HeyGen's Voiceover generation for clear narration and choose from various Templates & scenes to streamline this important corporate videos communication.
Example Prompt 2
A vibrant 15-second social media announcement video is needed to engage the general public and followers about an exciting upcoming event. The visual style should be engaging, concise, and vibrant, complemented by trendy music. Maximize accessibility by adding Subtitles/captions, and easily optimize for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to create this quick announcement video.
Example Prompt 3
For business partners and potential collaborators, outline a new strategic initiative within a 60-second authoritative corporate announcement video. An informative and clean visual style, paired with a confident instrumental track, will convey the message effectively. Enhance the visual narrative with HeyGen's Media library/stock support, ensuring a polished output from your online business video maker.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Corporate Announcement Video Generators Work

Effortlessly create professional corporate announcement videos with AI, transforming your scripts into polished, branded content ready for any platform.

Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a range of professional video templates specifically designed for corporate announcements, providing a quick and effective starting point for your project.
Step 2
Paste Your Script
Enter your corporate announcement script, and our AI will instantly convert it into engaging video content using Text-to-video from script, complete with natural voiceovers.
Step 3
Customize with Your Brand
Apply your company's logo and brand colors using our easy Branding controls to ensure your announcement video perfectly aligns with your corporate identity.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your professional corporate announcement and export it in the desired format, ready for immediate sharing across various channels to deliver your company updates effectively.

Enhance Corporate Communications & Training

Utilize AI video to make crucial corporate announcements, like policy changes or training initiatives, more engaging and memorable.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my corporate announcement videos creatively?

HeyGen is an advanced online business video maker that simplifies the creation of engaging announcement videos. With its easy drag-and-drop editor and customizable video templates, you can effortlessly bring your creative vision to life for any corporate update or product launch, ensuring easy customization for your audience.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for generating professional corporate videos?

HeyGen functions as a powerful AI video generator, transforming your text scripts into polished corporate videos. It leverages realistic AI avatars and sophisticated Voiceover generation from script, ensuring professional and efficient production without complex equipment.

Can HeyGen help maintain my brand identity in all announcement videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust Branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly incorporate your logo and specific brand colors into all your announcement videos. This ensures consistency and strengthens your company's professional image across all corporate communications and social media updates.

What kind of announcement videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen is a versatile corporate announcement video generator suitable for a wide range of needs. You can easily create crucial company updates, exciting product launches, compelling social media content, and various other corporate videos, making it an ideal online business video maker for all your communication strategies.

