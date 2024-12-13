Corporate Ad Video Maker: Create Stunning Ads Fast
Boost engagement and reduce production costs with realistic AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For marketing teams striving to scale content production, consider a dynamic 45-second advertisement. This video should feature fast-paced, engaging visuals and a confident, clear voiceover, demonstrating the efficiency of HeyGen as an "online video ad maker". Emphasize how quickly compelling "Templates & scenes" can be customized to maintain brand consistency across numerous campaigns.
A 90-second corporate presentation is needed for communication specialists explaining complex services. This video demands sophisticated, informative visuals accompanied by an authoritative, articulate voiceover, embodying the professionalism of a "corporate ad video maker". Showcase the precision and quality achievable through HeyGen's "Voiceover generation", ensuring every message is delivered with clarity and impact.
Generate a compelling 30-second social media ad targeting e-commerce businesses eager for quick, engaging promotions. Employ bright, eye-catching visuals and a friendly, energetic voiceover to capture immediate attention, making powerful "video ads". Illustrate the effectiveness of "Subtitles/captions" in reaching a broader audience and ensuring message comprehension even without sound.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly produce high-quality corporate video ads using AI, driving better results and saving valuable time.
Engaging Social Media Ads.
Easily create captivating short video ads and clips optimized for social media platforms to expand your reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI video ads?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video ad maker that simplifies the process by transforming scripts into polished videos using realistic AI avatars and powerful text-to-video capabilities. This streamlines production for all types of video ads, from corporate campaigns to social media ads.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for customizing corporate ad videos?
HeyGen provides robust technical features for corporate ad video maker needs, including extensive branding controls for logos and colors, along with diverse video templates. Its drag-and-drop editor allows for intuitive customization to match your brand identity precisely.
Can HeyGen produce video ads with voice overs in multiple languages?
Yes, HeyGen significantly enhances global reach for your video ads by supporting high-quality voice over generation in over 50 languages. This technical capability ensures your content resonates with diverse international audiences effectively.
How can I leverage AI actors and scripts to produce video ads quickly with HeyGen?
HeyGen enables content creators to rapidly produce engaging video ads by utilizing AI actors to interpret your scripts directly into video. This technical approach dramatically reduces the production time and resources typically associated with traditional video creation.