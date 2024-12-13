Become a Core Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos with Ease

Effortlessly create professional videos with our intuitive video editing software, leveraging AI avatars to bring your scripts to life.

Produce a 30-second 'Hopecore Video' designed to inspire young adults, featuring bright, warm visuals and gentle, uplifting background music. This narrative should convey a message of resilience and positive outlook, utilizing HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver a soft, encouraging spoken word piece that resonates deeply with the audience.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use the Core Video Maker

Craft captivating videos effortlessly with our core video maker. Follow these steps to transform your ideas into professional multimedia projects in minutes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Select an AI Avatar
Begin your journey to create videos by drafting your video script. Then, select a suitable AI avatar to bring your message to life using our innovative AI avatars feature.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Voiceovers
Enhance your video editing project with compelling visuals from our media library and generate natural-sounding voiceovers using the voiceover generation tool.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Polish
Personalize your video production by applying your brand's logo and colors using the branding controls. Explore various templates & scenes to achieve a professional video look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Finished Core Video
Once your video project is perfect, easily export it in your desired aspect ratio, ready to share your high-quality video with your audience using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies the entire video production process, acting as your core video maker to easily create videos and edit video content with unparalleled efficiency and quality.

Enhanced Training & Education

Elevate training programs with engaging AI-powered videos, leading to higher retention and learner participation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creative video production process?

HeyGen serves as a powerful core video maker, transforming scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars and diverse templates, streamlining the entire video production workflow. This makes it incredibly easy to create videos without complex editing.

Can a beginner effectively edit videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be intuitive, making it an ideal video editing software for beginners to edit videos. Its user-friendly interface and pre-built templates allow anyone to quickly produce professional-quality video projects.

What makes HeyGen a professional video creation tool?

HeyGen elevates your video projects with advanced features like realistic AI avatars, custom voiceovers, and branding controls, enabling you to produce truly professional video content. It acts as a comprehensive multimedia editor for high-quality output.

How quickly can I create videos with HeyGen's video maker?

With HeyGen, you can rapidly create videos from text in minutes, thanks to its efficient AI-powered video maker features. The platform accelerates the entire video editing process, including automatic subtitles and diverse scene options.

