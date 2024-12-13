Core Values Video Maker: Create Engaging Company Culture Videos

Empower authentic storytelling for employee engagement. Easily create powerful core values videos with customizable templates and scenes.

Create a compelling 45-second internal video designed to deeply resonate with current employees and potential new hires, fostering a strong sense of "employee engagement" around your company's "corporate culture". Employ a warm, inviting visual style with modern animated graphics and uplifting background music. Utilize HeyGen's powerful "AI avatars" and "Voiceover generation" to bring diverse voices and authentic stories to life, making your core values truly relatable.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Core Values Video Maker Works

Easily create impactful core values videos that resonate with your audience and strengthen your brand's message using our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Core Values Script
Clearly articulate your company's "core values" by pasting your script into the platform, then let "Text-to-video from script" transform it into a dynamic video foundation.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visual Elements
Enhance your "customizable videos" with compelling "AI avatars" and suitable stock footage from our media library to bring your values to life.
3
Step 3
Generate Authentic Voiceovers
Add a professional touch and ensure clarity with "Voiceover generation", allowing you to refine your "digital storytelling" and engage your audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Message
Finalize your "corporate video production" and easily share it with your team or stakeholders, utilizing our "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature for various platforms.

Use Cases

As a leading AI video platform, HeyGen transforms the process of becoming a core values video maker, enabling seamless corporate video production. It empowers businesses to craft engaging, authentic digital storytelling for impactful internal communications and employee engagement.

Share Brand Values Externally

.

Produce compelling social media videos to articulate your brand's core values, enhancing external perception and digital storytelling.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify core values video creation?

HeyGen empowers businesses to craft engaging core values videos using AI video creation, transforming scripts into professional videos with customizable templates and AI avatars. This allows for authentic storytelling to strengthen internal communications and employee engagement.

Can I customize my core values video with HeyGen's AI platform?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive customization options for your core values video, including branding controls to match your company's identity. Leverage our online video editor to integrate your logo, colors, and utilize dynamic text animations and a rich media library for digital storytelling.

What features make HeyGen an ideal AI video platform for corporate video production?

HeyGen is a comprehensive AI video platform offering text-to-video from script capabilities, diverse video templates, and AI avatars. These features make it an efficient video maker for corporate video production, enabling companies to quickly generate high-quality content for internal communications and presentations.

Beyond core values, what other types of corporate videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen is a versatile AI video maker that extends beyond core values videos, allowing you to create various corporate videos such as explainer videos, employee engagement videos, and presentations. Utilize AI avatars and animations to deliver impactful digital storytelling for any business need.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo