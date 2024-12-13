Core Message Video Maker: Craft Clear, Engaging Videos

Effortlessly transform your text scripts into compelling, message-based videos using our intuitive Text-to-video from script capability.

Create a compelling 60-second video for small business owners launching a new service, demonstrating how they can effectively convey their core message. This video should feature an upbeat, professional, and friendly visual style, complemented by inspiring background music and clear on-screen text. Utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, showcase how easily a powerful story can be brought to life using an intuitive video maker.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Core Message Video Maker Works

Craft compelling message-based videos effortlessly with our AI video maker, transforming your text into engaging visual stories for any platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by writing or pasting your core message. Our platform leverages Text-to-video from script capabilities to instantly convert your words into a video draft, embodying the power of text to video for impactful communication.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Voice
Enhance your message by selecting from a variety of Templates & scenes and choosing an AI avatar or voiceover. This step allows you to define the visual storytelling for your video.
3
Step 3
Apply Dynamic Elements
Refine your video with Subtitles/captions and other design elements. Easily integrate branding controls or dynamic text effects to highlight key points, ensuring your message resonates.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Once your message is perfected, utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to generate your video in various formats suitable for any platform. Easily share your high-converting video ad.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your go-to core message video maker, harnessing AI to effortlessly transform your text into compelling videos. Quickly create impactful, message-based videos that resonate with your audience, streamlining your video creation process.

Inspiring Motivational Content

.

Deliver impactful motivational videos to inspire and uplift your audience, powerfully communicating your core message with ease.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my video storytelling?

HeyGen transforms your concepts into compelling message-based videos. With HeyGen, you can leverage AI avatars and dynamic text effects to craft engaging video creation that truly resonates with your audience, making your storytelling more impactful.

Does HeyGen offer easy editing for beginners?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive video maker, requiring no video editing skills. Our user-friendly interface and extensive video templates make the video creation process straightforward, enabling anyone to create high-quality videos with ease.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video maker?

HeyGen stands out as a powerful AI video maker by enabling seamless text to video conversion with lifelike AI avatars and advanced voiceover generation. This technology empowers users to efficiently create videos that convey their core message with professional quality.

Can HeyGen help create high-converting video ads for social media?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal video maker for producing high-converting video ads tailored for social media platforms. You can utilize our branding controls, diverse video templates, and easy editing features to produce engaging, message-based videos that capture attention and drive results.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo