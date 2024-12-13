Explainer Video Maker: Craft Videos in Minutes

Turn your ideas into professional explainer videos with ease, leveraging our powerful Text-to-video from script feature.

Create a 45-second explainer video designed for small to medium-sized contracting businesses, introducing a new software solution for project management. The visual style should be modern and engaging with crisp, professional animations, complemented by an upbeat, confident AI voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" feature to quickly build the narrative and incorporate realistic "AI avatars" to present the key benefits, making the explainer video maker process efficient and professional.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Imagine a concise 60-second tutorial for new contractors, detailing the essential steps for obtaining local permits and adhering to building codes. The visual style should be clear, educational, and step-by-step, featuring relevant visuals from HeyGen's "Media library/stock support". The audio should be a precise, authoritative AI voice, enhanced with accurate "Subtitles/captions" to ensure clarity and accessibility, helping users create explainer videos that are both informative and compliant.
Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 30-second short video targeting potential clients seeking reliable contractors, showcasing a contractor's unique craftsmanship and successful projects. The visual presentation should be dynamic and visually rich, incorporating impactful customer testimonials delivered via "Text-to-video from script" for a personalized touch. Ensure the final output is optimized for various platforms using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports", highlighting how easily one can produce professional explainer video templates tailored for specific audiences.
Prompt 3
Design an informative 15-second clip for experienced contractors, offering a quick best practice or efficiency hack for on-site management. The visual style should be fast-paced and vibrant, utilizing a pre-designed HeyGen "Templates & scenes" to keep it concise and impactful. A friendly "AI avatar" should deliver the tip directly, supported by clear on-screen text for emphasis, making it simple to create engaging explainer videos that resonate quickly with a busy audience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Contractor Explainer Video Maker Works

Quickly produce professional explainer videos for your contracting business, engaging clients with clear messages and stunning visuals.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Explainer Video Template
Select from a wide array of explainer video templates to instantly set the foundation for your project, utilizing HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Create Engaging Visuals and Script
Use the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to arrange scenes, add AI avatars, and integrate your script, crafting compelling animated explainer videos effortlessly.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceovers and Branding
Generate natural-sounding voiceovers for your explainer videos using HeyGen's AI voice generator, then apply your custom branding with logos and colors.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Finished Video
Once finalized, export your high-quality explainer video, leveraging HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Easily share your video across platforms to inform and attract new clients.

Use Cases

HeyGen makes creating professional explainer videos effortless. Leverage AI avatars and an easy-to-use explainer video maker to produce engaging content fast.

Enhanced Training & Client Onboarding

.

Boost engagement and retention for internal team training or client process explanations using AI-powered explainer videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging explainer videos quickly?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging explainer videos by offering a variety of ready-to-use explainer video templates and a user-friendly platform. You can quickly generate animated explainer videos from text, making the process both efficient and creative.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for my explainer videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, allowing you to incorporate custom branding elements like logos and colors to match your company's identity. You can also choose from diverse video styles, utilize AI avatars, and access a rich visual library to personalize your content.

Can HeyGen produce animated explainer videos with realistic AI voices and avatars?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels at generating high-quality animated explainer videos featuring realistic AI avatars and natural-sounding voiceovers. Our advanced AI voice generator ensures your messages are delivered clearly and professionally.

Is HeyGen an easy-to-use explainer video maker for beginners?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an incredibly easy-to-use explainer video maker suitable for everyone, including beginners. With its intuitive interface, you can effortlessly create professional explainer videos even without prior video editing experience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo