Create engaging education promo videos effortlessly. Use intuitive drag-and-drop templates and powerful Text-to-video from script to boost your course promotions.

Craft a compelling 45-second promo video designed for ambitious professionals eager to advance their careers through specialized skills. This dynamic education course promotion should feature an inspiring narrative, using engaging visuals of professionals achieving their goals after completing a continuing education program. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key testimonials or highlight course benefits, creating a modern and trustworthy presentation with an upbeat, professional audio style.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Continuing Education Promo Video Maker Works

Easily create professional promo videos for your continuing education courses with intuitive tools and AI-powered features, engaging your audience effectively.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting a professionally designed video template or convert your script directly into video using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability.
2
Step 2
Add Your Course Content
Upload your media, customize text, and apply branding controls like logos and colors to personalize your continuing education promo.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voice and Visuals
Integrate high-quality voiceover generation or select an AI avatar to present your course details professionally and clearly.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your promo video, resize it for various platforms, and export it with options like subtitles/captions for maximum accessibility and reach.

HeyGen is your ultimate continuing education promo video maker, enabling you to create compelling education course promotion videos quickly. This powerful video maker streamlines your marketing efforts.

Produce Effective Promo Ads

Quickly create high-performing promotion videos and ads for your continuing education offerings, maximizing outreach and conversions with AI.

How can HeyGen help create continuing education promo videos?

HeyGen empowers educators to effortlessly create engaging continuing education promo videos using AI avatars and text-to-video functionality. You can quickly transform your course content into professional video explainers, making education course promotion highly effective.

What features does HeyGen offer for education video creation?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of features for education video creation, including customizable video templates, a rich media library, and powerful AI editing tools. You can generate voiceovers, add subtitles, and apply branding controls to ensure your educational videos are polished and professional.

Can I customize promotional videos for my educational courses?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows extensive customization for your educational course promotion videos. Utilize drag-and-drop editing, integrate your branding controls like logos and colors, and select from diverse video templates to create a promo video that perfectly matches your institution's style.

Does HeyGen simplify the video editing process for educators?

Yes, HeyGen significantly simplifies video editing for educators through its intuitive interface and AI-powered capabilities. From text-to-video generation to automated subtitles and easy aspect-ratio resizing, HeyGen streamlines video creation so you can focus on delivering compelling educational content.

