Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a dynamic 90-second promotional video aimed at small business owners and marketers eager to enhance their online presence without extensive production knowledge. The video should adopt an engaging, professional visual style, featuring a diverse range of animated template examples presented by an expressive AI avatar, backed by upbeat, contemporary background music. Emphasize how HeyGen's "AI avatars" capability can rapidly generate compelling marketing videos, making the platform a powerful AI video maker for brand storytelling.
Develop a concise 45-second tutorial video for educators and corporate trainers seeking to create accessible learning materials. This video needs a modern, accessible visual aesthetic, utilizing on-screen text highlights to reinforce key concepts, paired with a calm, authoritative voiceover generated directly within the platform. Illustrate how HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" capability simplifies the production of high-quality educational content, showcasing its functionality as a user-friendly online editor for video.
Design a 2-minute informational video tailored for global companies and multinational teams who need to localize video content efficiently. The visual presentation should be polished and globally appealing, showcasing diverse scenes with accurate, synchronized subtitles appearing dynamically on screen, supported by a professional, engaging narration. Focus on the technical precision of HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature, explaining its role in streamlining complex video editing workflows for a truly global content video generator.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly generate compelling video ads that drive engagement and conversions, leveraging AI to streamline production.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly produce dynamic videos and short clips for all social platforms, boosting audience interaction in minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen function as an AI video generator?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text prompts into high-quality AI videos. Users can easily create AI videos by inputting a script, and HeyGen's text-to-video generator will produce a professional video with AI avatars and voiceovers.
What kinds of AI avatars does HeyGen offer for video creation?
HeyGen provides a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars that enhance any content video generator project. These avatars are fully customizable, allowing for flexible video editing to match your brand's specific needs and messages.
Can HeyGen create voiceovers and subtitles for global audiences?
Yes, HeyGen excels at generating natural-sounding voiceovers in multiple languages and automatically creating Auto Captions. This robust capability, including an AI video translator, ensures your AI videos are accessible and impactful for a global audience.
Is HeyGen's online editor user-friendly for beginners?
HeyGen's intuitive online editor is designed to be incredibly beginner-friendly, making it simple for anyone to become an AI video maker. With a wide selection of templates, users can quickly produce professional marketing videos without prior video editing experience.