Content Preview Video Generator for Engaging Previews

Quickly transform scripts into captivating content previews using HeyGen's powerful text-to-video from script feature.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second dynamic product demo video aimed at small business owners, showcasing a new software feature. The visual and audio style should be engaging and energetic, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present the walkthrough and integrating product screenshots via the Media library/stock support, alongside custom Voiceover generation to explain complex functionalities clearly.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a 45-second engaging social media clip designed for content creators, illustrating how to produce content preview video generator snippets for new releases. This video should be fast-paced and visually appealing, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes for quick setup and employing Subtitles/captions for broader accessibility, ensuring the final output is an on-brand videos.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 2-minute training module introduction for corporate trainers, focusing on global communication strategies with an AI video translator. The video should have an educational and clear visual style, demonstrating HeyGen's AI avatars speaking in multiple languages with precise lip-sync, effectively overcoming language barriers for diverse employee audiences.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Content Preview Video Generator Works

Instantly transform your text and ideas into captivating video previews with AI, streamlining your content creation process and enhancing engagement.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by entering your text, and our advanced AI will instantly transform it into a dynamic video script, forming the foundation of your content preview.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a wide range of realistic AI avatars to be your on-screen presenter, bringing your content preview to life with engaging visuals.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Integrate your unique branding elements, including logos and brand colors, to ensure your content preview videos are perfectly aligned with your visual guidelines.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Preview
Finalize your video by adjusting aspect ratios for different platforms, then export your high-quality content preview, ready for immediate sharing.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Preview Customer Success Stories

Transform customer testimonials into dynamic AI-generated video previews to build trust and demonstrate value effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video generator simplify content creation?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text-to-video, enabling users to create professional content efficiently. Our platform features realistic AI avatars and robust video editing tools to streamline your production process from script to final video.

Can HeyGen convert text into engaging video content with AI voiceovers?

Yes, HeyGen specializes in converting your scripts into dynamic video content using sophisticated text-to-video technology. You can select from a wide range of AI voiceovers that offer natural and expressive narration, enhancing your marketing videos and social media presence.

What customization options are available for AI avatars and video templates in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for AI avatars, allowing you to tailor their appearance and expressions to ensure on-brand videos. Additionally, our diverse video templates can be fully personalized with your branding, media, and subtitles to fit your specific needs.

How does HeyGen support advanced video editing and asset management features?

HeyGen offers comprehensive video editing functionalities within its platform, allowing for seamless integration of your own media library assets and image to video AI transformations. You can easily manage elements like subtitles, branding controls, and aspect-ratio adjustments to produce polished, professional videos.

