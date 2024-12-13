AI Video Generator: Boost Your Content Performance

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second professional and informative video targeting marketing professionals and small business owners, demonstrating the power of end-to-end video creation. The visual style should be clean and corporate, accompanied by an authoritative Voiceover generation, highlighting how HeyGen's generative AI video features, combined with professional Templates & scenes, can produce high-quality output effortlessly.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an artistic and visually rich 60-second short video for digital artists and creative agencies, emphasizing the creative control and customization offered by AI video creation tools. The aesthetic should be experimental and inspiring, set to ambient music, leveraging HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support and flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to craft unique visual narratives.
Example Prompt 3
Design a modern and efficient 30-second explainer video for busy entrepreneurs and online course creators, highlighting video productivity apps. The visual and audio style should be clear and friendly, explaining how HeyGen's integrated Templates & scenes, coupled with seamless script editing, allows for rapid content generation, further enhanced by automatic Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Start by pasting your video script into the platform. Our Text-to-video from script capability instantly transforms your text into a visual storyboard, forming the foundation of your video.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Enhance your message with a compelling presenter. Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars that can articulate your script with natural expressions, making your content more relatable and engaging.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceover
Give your video a clear and professional sound. Utilize our advanced Voiceover generation feature to create lifelike narration in various languages and styles, ensuring your message is heard loud and clear.
4
Step 4
Export and Optimize
Once your video is polished, simply export it in your desired format and aspect ratio. Our flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensure your content is perfectly optimized for any platform, maximizing its performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the AI video creation process?

HeyGen functions as an advanced AI video generator, allowing users to effortlessly transform scripts into engaging AI videos. Its intuitive interface and generative AI video capabilities provide robust creative control and customization for high-quality video output.

Can HeyGen produce AI videos with realistic AI avatars for diverse content needs?

Yes, HeyGen offers a wide selection of realistic AI avatars, perfect for creating dynamic social media videos, marketing content, and more. This end-to-end video creation platform enhances your storytelling with AI-powered visuals and expressive gestures.

What creative control and customization options does HeyGen offer for video production workflows?

HeyGen provides comprehensive creative control through features like branding controls for logos and colors, and an extensive media library. Users can also utilize AI-powered templates and precise script editing to fully customize their AI videos within efficient video production workflows.

Is HeyGen suitable for generating various types of AI video content, including shorts and long-form?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile video productivity app designed for diverse AI video content needs. It supports everything from viral videos and social media shorts to longer presentations, complete with features like aspect-ratio resizing and automatic subtitle generation.

