Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a polished 45-second instructional video designed for marketing teams in established corporations seeking to maintain strong brand identity. The video will showcase how HeyGen facilitates the creation of sophisticated "on-brand videos" by leveraging "AI avatars" that can be customized to represent the company's image. Visually, aim for a clean, corporate aesthetic with seamless transitions between scenes and crisp, professional audio from the "Voiceover generation" feature, demonstrating the integration of company logos and branded elements from HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to ensure visual consistency across all video outputs.
Develop a dynamic 15-second social media ad tailored for content creators and social media marketers eager to produce high-impact visuals rapidly. This video should spotlight HeyGen's ability to "create video content with AI" using a vast "Media library/stock support", showcasing diverse clips that can be quickly assembled. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually captivating, with bold graphic overlays and clear "Subtitles/captions" to convey key messages even without sound. Demonstrate the ease of adapting videos for various platforms using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to grab immediate attention and drive engagement across different channels.
Imagine a comprehensive 60-second "product videos" showcase, specifically for e-commerce businesses and product managers, that transforms detailed product descriptions "from text" into compelling visual narratives. This video will feature realistic "AI avatars" presenting the product's benefits with an engaging "Voiceover generation", complemented by high-quality cinematic product shots. The visual style should be sleek and modern, employing smooth camera movements and subtle animations to highlight features, demonstrating how HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability effortlessly streamlines the creation of persuasive video content, ultimately driving sales and enhancing product understanding for potential customers.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers content marketing with an AI video generator, streamlining creation of engaging, on-brand videos to captivate audiences and boost campaigns.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Swiftly produce high-impact video ads using AI, driving strong campaign performance and conversions for your marketing initiatives.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Quickly generate captivating social media videos and clips with AI, enhancing audience engagement and expanding your digital reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my content marketing video strategy?
HeyGen functions as a cutting-edge content marketing video generator, empowering you to produce high-quality, engaging videos with remarkable efficiency. Leverage professionally-designed templates and AI-powered tools to create impactful marketing videos that resonate with your audience.
Does HeyGen offer customizable AI avatars for on-brand videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen enables the creation of lifelike AI avatars, including custom avatars, ensuring all your marketing videos consistently align with your brand identity. This capability significantly enhances personalization and strengthens audience connection for your on-brand videos.
What creative features make HeyGen an easy-to-use AI video editor?
HeyGen simplifies the video creation process with an intuitive drag-and-drop editor and advanced AI-powered tools that convert text into dynamic video content. This makes HeyGen an exceptionally easy-to-use AI video editor, streamlining your workflow for developing winning video ads and diverse video content.
Can HeyGen help create professional product videos with integrated stock footage?
Yes, HeyGen is a powerful marketing video maker that facilitates the production of professional product videos with ease. You can access a comprehensive media library, including high-quality stock footage, to visually enrich your content and produce compelling winning video ads.