Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Contemporary Issues Overview Video Maker Works

Create compelling and informative explainer videos on contemporary issues quickly and professionally with intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Initial Draft
Begin by transforming your research and script into a dynamic video. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to instantly generate scenes and narration, forming the foundation for your contemporary issues overview.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Narration
Bring your overview to life by adding engaging elements. Select from various "AI avatars" to present your information, and enhance clarity with precise voiceover generation for complex topics.
3
Step 3
Customize and Polish Your Video
Refine your video to align with your message and brand. Apply your unique identity using "Branding controls (logo, colors)" and ensure accessibility by generating accurate subtitles/captions for your contemporary issues explanation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Insight
Once your comprehensive overview is complete, prepare it for your audience. Use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to get your video in the perfect format for any platform, ready to inform and engage.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create high-quality videos for my business?

HeyGen empowers businesses to create professional videos effortlessly using AI avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities, making video creation simple and impactful for marketing and communication.

What makes HeyGen an effective explainer video maker?

HeyGen excels as an explainer video maker by offering AI avatars, realistic voiceover generation, and customizable templates, allowing you to produce high-quality explainer videos that effectively convey complex information.

Can HeyGen customize video content to align with my brand?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including logo integration and color schemes, along with a comprehensive media library to ensure your video content perfectly reflects your brand identity and enhances your marketing videos.

How does HeyGen simplify the online video creation process for users?

HeyGen simplifies online video creation with its user-friendly tools, intuitive drag-and-drop interface, and text-to-video functionality, enabling anyone to make videos efficiently without extensive video editing experience.

