Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second marketing and promotions video designed to highlight client testimonials, targeting marketing managers in consulting firms. Employ HeyGen's "AI avatars" to seamlessly integrate authentic-looking virtual spokespeople with real client footage, creating a warm and uplifting video with inspiring background music.
Example Prompt 2
Are you a new consultant or unfamiliar with video creation, looking to produce impactful consulting videos? Design a 60-second introductory video using HeyGen's diverse "Templates & scenes" to guide your audience through your expertise, featuring a modern, inspiring visual style with bright graphics and a friendly, encouraging narration.
Example Prompt 3
Expand your online presence with a dynamic 30-second social media video, perfect for consultants aiming to engage professionals on platforms like LinkedIn. Leverage HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to add a professional, AI-generated voiceover, complementing the concise and shareable visuals with on-screen text highlights.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Consulting Service Video Maker Works

Create engaging consulting videos with ease. Our intuitive platform helps you transform complex ideas into compelling visual content in just a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a diverse library of professional video templates tailored for consulting services. This provides a strong foundation, enabling you to start your project quickly and efficiently.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Personalize your video with your branding, messaging, and visual assets. Easily add high-quality stock photos & videos from our extensive media library to enhance your message and engage your audience.
3
Step 3
Generate Voice-Overs
Add a professional touch with lifelike voice-overs for your script. Our advanced tools allow you to generate natural-sounding narration, ensuring your consulting message is delivered clearly and effectively.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your project and Export your videos in HD quality. Distribute your compelling consulting videos across various platforms to reach your target audience and amplify your expertise.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Client Testimonials & Success Stories

Craft persuasive video testimonials highlighting client success, building trust and showcasing the impact of your consulting services.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for consulting services?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive video creation platform for consulting videos. With AI-powered tools like AI avatars and text-to-video from script, you can efficiently create video content without needing complex editing skills.

Can I fully customize my consulting videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers full customization for your consulting videos using video templates and a drag-and-drop editor. You can add animations, stock photos & videos, and apply branding controls to ensure your content aligns perfectly with your professional image.

What features does HeyGen offer for professional consulting video production?

HeyGen provides robust features for professional output, including voiceover generation, automatic subtitles/captions, and aspect-ratio resizing & exports. This ensures your explainer videos or client testimonials are polished and ready for any platform.

How can HeyGen enhance my consulting business's marketing efforts?

HeyGen helps elevate your marketing and promotions by allowing you to quickly create business videos such as explainer videos and client testimonials. You can leverage AI avatars to deliver clear messages, boosting engagement across social media platforms.

