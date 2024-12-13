For potential clients and investors, produce a compelling 60-second progress report video that acts as a powerful "construction project video maker", showcasing significant milestones through dynamic "time-lapse videos" of a new development. The visual style must be professional and inspiring, with smooth transitions and high-definition footage, complemented by an upbeat, motivational soundtrack and clear narration effortlessly added via HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" capability.

Generate Video