Create a 45-second conservation project update video to engage donors and community members, showcasing the tangible impact of recent efforts. The visual style should be bright and positive, featuring scenes of environmental restoration, complemented by uplifting acoustic music. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to display key statistics and progress milestones, paired with a clear, enthusiastic Voiceover generation to narrate the success story and thank supporters for their contributions in telling stories of progress.

