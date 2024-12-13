Create Stunning Conference Videos with Our Promo Video Maker

Effortlessly craft engaging promotional videos using AI avatars and video templates to boost your brand identity across social media channels.

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second video, showcase the innovative aspects of your conference with HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation. Targeted at tech enthusiasts and industry professionals, this video will employ a sleek and modern visual style, emphasizing cutting-edge technology and thought leadership. The AI-generated voiceover will guide viewers through the conference highlights, while automatic subtitles ensure accessibility across all social media channels. Conclude with a strong call-to-action to drive ticket sales.
Prompt 2
Craft a 30-second video ad that highlights the unique selling points of your conference using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Perfect for marketing teams looking to create buzz on social media, this video will have a bold and colorful visual style, capturing attention instantly. The script-driven narrative will succinctly convey the conference's value proposition, while the media library provides high-quality stock footage to enhance the storytelling. A catchy soundtrack will complement the visuals, leaving a lasting impression.
Prompt 3
Develop a comprehensive 90-second promotional video aimed at corporate sponsors and partners, utilizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature. This video will adopt a polished and professional visual style, reflecting the high standards of your conference. Highlight key speakers, sessions, and networking opportunities, with clear and concise captions to ensure the message is understood by all viewers. The aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability allows for easy adaptation across various platforms, maximizing reach and engagement.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Conference Promotion Video Maker

Create engaging promotional videos for your conference with ease using our intuitive video creation app.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of video templates designed specifically for promotional content. These templates provide a solid foundation for your video, ensuring a professional look and feel.
2
Step 2
Add Your Brand Identity
Incorporate your brand's logo and colors using our branding controls. This step ensures that your promotional video aligns with your brand identity, making it instantly recognizable.
3
Step 3
Apply AI Video Editing Features
Enhance your video with AI video editing tools. These features allow you to seamlessly edit your video, ensuring smooth transitions and professional-quality output.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your video is complete, export it in the appropriate aspect ratio for your preferred social media channels. This ensures optimal viewing across platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers conference organizers to create compelling promotional videos effortlessly, leveraging AI video editing and customizable video templates to enhance brand identity and engage audiences across social media channels.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight past conference successes and testimonials to attract new attendees and sponsors.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly promo video maker with a drag-and-drop interface, allowing you to create stunning promotional videos effortlessly. With AI video editing and customizable video templates, you can maintain your brand identity while producing engaging content.

What features does HeyGen's video editing tool offer?

HeyGen's video editing tool includes advanced features like AI avatars, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles. These capabilities ensure your videos are professional and accessible across various social media channels.

Can HeyGen help with brand identity in videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides branding controls such as logo and color customization, ensuring your promotional videos align with your brand identity. This feature is crucial for creating consistent and recognizable video ads.

Why choose HeyGen for video templates?

HeyGen offers a diverse range of video templates and scenes, supported by a rich media library with stock footage. This allows for creative flexibility and quick adaptation to different call-to-action needs.

