Compliance Standards Video Maker: Ensure Accessible Videos

Produce compliant, accessible videos that meet WCAG and Section 508 standards with ease, using HeyGen's robust subtitles/captions for wider reach.

Develop a 1-minute informative video for government agencies and content creators, detailing the essential aspects of Section 508 standards for digital media. The visual and audio style should be professional and clear, utilizing an AI avatar to confidently deliver key compliance standards. Emphasize how easy it is to create effective training content using HeyGen's AI avatars.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 90-second educational video aimed at web developers and digital marketers, illustrating the critical role of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standard in inclusive web design. The video should have an engaging and explanatory tone, showcasing practical examples, and highlighting the importance of clear communication through accurate subtitles/captions.
Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second practical guide for video producers and corporate trainers on enhancing video accessibility, focusing specifically on the implementation of Audio Descriptions. The visual style should be clean and instructional, with a calm, guiding voice. Demonstrate how efficient content creation is made possible through HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature.
Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute comprehensive overview video for legal teams and HR departments, covering the broad requirements of ADA compliance for digital content and emphasizing the need for an accessible video platform. The video should exude a polished corporate visual aesthetic and an authoritative yet reassuring audio style, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes for rapid, compliant video production.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Compliance Standards Video Makers Work

Effortlessly create professional and accessible videos that meet Section 508, WCAG, and other crucial compliance standards, ensuring your content is inclusive for all viewers.

1
Step 1
Create Your Content
Draft your script and transform it into dynamic video content. Leverage our Text-to-video from script capability to automatically generate your video, ensuring efficient content creation.
2
Step 2
Enhance Accessibility
Integrate essential accessibility elements. Automatically generate accurate captions and subtitles to ensure your video complies with accessibility standards for hearing-impaired audiences.
3
Step 3
Apply Compliance Features
Add detailed audio descriptions or voiceovers to convey visual information, meeting guidelines like WCAG for individuals with visual impairments through robust Voiceover generation.
4
Step 4
Export for Distribution
Finalize your video and export it in various formats and aspect ratios using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature. Your compliant and accessible video is now ready for distribution.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines creating compliance standards videos, ensuring your content meets accessibility guidelines. Easily produce engaging, accessible videos with built-in features.

Enhance Compliance Training Engagement

.

Improve understanding and retention of critical compliance information by creating engaging, accessible training videos with AI.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen support creating videos compliant with WCAG or Section 508 standards?

HeyGen empowers users to produce compliance standards videos that align with critical guidelines like WCAG and Section 508. By enabling features such as precise subtitle generation, configurable branding, and adaptable aspect ratios, HeyGen helps ensure your content meets necessary video accessibility requirements.

Can HeyGen generate essential accessibility features like captions and transcripts for videos?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to generate critical accessibility features directly within your videos. You can easily add accurate subtitles and transcripts, enhancing video accessibility and ensuring your content is understandable for a broader audience.

What tools does HeyGen offer to simplify the creation of accessible video content?

HeyGen offers a robust accessible video platform to simplify compliance content creation. With customizable templates, AI avatars, and text-to-video capabilities, you can efficiently produce engaging videos that incorporate key accessibility features from the start.

Does HeyGen facilitate advanced accessibility features such as audio descriptions or sign language interpretation for compliance videos?

While HeyGen provides foundational tools like accurate subtitles for video accessibility, specialized features such as integrated audio descriptions or full sign language interpretation would typically involve additional manual processes or third-party integrations post-production. HeyGen focuses on streamlining the initial creation of accessible video content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo