

Design an engaging 90-second video for existing employees to communicate annual training refreshers and recent policy change announcements regarding regulatory compliance, utilizing modern templates & scenes and visible subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a detailed 2-minute instructional video for technical teams and department heads explaining a complex aspect of regulatory compliance, converting a document to video using text-to-video from script, complemented by relevant visuals from the media library/stock support in a clean, informative style.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a concise 45-second video for all company staff, serving as a quick reminder of key compliance training videos, featuring an upbeat visual style with dynamic AI avatars, optimized for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure it's easy-to-use and memorable.
How Compliance Overview Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging compliance training videos using AI, from script to final export, ensuring your team stays informed and compliant.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Compliance Content
Quickly transform your regulatory compliance documents into engaging video scripts using our text-to-video from script feature, building the foundation for effective compliance training videos.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar and Template
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars and customizable video templates to give your compliance overview a professional and on-brand appearance.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Captions
Generate natural-sounding voiceovers and automatic subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and engage a wider audience with your compliance training materials.
4
Step 4
Export Your Compliance Video
Review your finished compliance video, apply branding controls, and export it in the desired aspect ratio, ready for seamless deployment for annual training refreshers.

Simplify Complex Regulatory Information

Transform dense regulatory documents into clear, understandable video overviews, making complex compliance topics accessible to everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions

What role does AI play in HeyGen's video generation?

HeyGen leverages its advanced AI video generator to empower users to efficiently create high-quality videos from text scripts. With a vast library of AI avatars and realistic voiceover generation, the platform simplifies content production, allowing for rapid creation and editing.

Can HeyGen videos be integrated with existing learning management systems?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports seamless LMS integration, including SCORM compatibility, ensuring your compliance training videos can be easily deployed and tracked within your existing e-learning infrastructure. Secure cloud storage and robust team collaboration features also enhance workflow efficiency.

What advanced technical features does HeyGen offer for global reach and compliance?

HeyGen provides powerful technical features such as multilingual translation and an AI captions generator to ensure your content reaches a global audience. The platform is designed to streamline communications and can assist in automating elements of compliance review and AI-driven risk detection within your video workflows.

How does HeyGen ensure data security and compliance standards?

HeyGen is built with robust security measures, operating as SOC 2 Type II Compliant and GDPR Compliant, to protect your data and content effectively. Furthermore, features like version control and comprehensive branding controls provide peace of mind and maintain consistency across all your video assets.

