Compliance Orientation Video Generator Streamlines Training
Transform documents into engaging onboarding videos with Text-to-video from script, saving time and boosting employee engagement.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a 90-second compliance orientation video for a global workforce, transforming existing policy documents into an accessible visual presentation. The visual style should be clean and informative, accompanied by a calm, professional voiceover, utilizing advanced subtitles/captions and multilingual translation capabilities to ensure clarity across diverse linguistic backgrounds.
Develop a 2-minute compliance training video aimed at existing employees requiring an annual refresher, featuring a modern, educational visual style complemented by an engaging audio presentation. This content will highlight crucial policy updates, enhanced by script generation to streamline content creation and reinforced with closed captions for accessibility, while incorporating relevant visuals from the media library/stock support.
Produce a 45-second instructional video for HR and Training Managers, demonstrating the efficiency of an AI video generator in creating impactful onboarding videos designed for seamless LMS integration. The visual style should be dynamic and clear, with an upbeat, professional audio, showcasing how pre-designed templates & scenes accelerate production, emphasizing the benefits of quick aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners.
Rapidly develop essential compliance courses and distribute them globally to a diverse workforce.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention.
Enhance employee engagement and knowledge retention in critical compliance training sessions using AI-powered videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline video production using generative AI?
HeyGen leverages advanced generative AI to transform text into engaging videos. Users can select from a range of AI avatars and input their script, and the platform automatically generates professional-quality video content, making it a powerful AI video generator.
Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency in video content?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo, colors, and specific visual elements into all your videos. This ensures brand consistency across important content like compliance training videos and onboarding videos.
What export and accessibility options are available for HeyGen videos?
HeyGen offers flexible export options, allowing users to download videos in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Additionally, the platform supports closed captions and can facilitate multilingual translation, enhancing accessibility for a diverse audience.
How quickly can I create a video using HeyGen's text-to-video capabilities?
HeyGen's efficient text-to-video process allows for rapid creation, often within minutes. Simply input your script, choose an AI avatar, and HeyGen's system quickly generates your professional video, significantly reducing production time.