Effortlessly create and complete stunning videos using our smart text-to-video from script capabilities, driving engagement and views.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen acts as your ultimate AI video maker, allowing you to quickly create videos from start to completion. Leverage powerful AI tools and flexible editing with professional video templates to produce high-quality videos that generate views.
Create Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly produce captivating videos and short clips for platforms like YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikToks, boosting engagement and driving views.
Produce High-Performing Video Ads.
Effortlessly create professional and impactful video advertisements in minutes, designed to capture attention and deliver strong campaign results.
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes HeyGen an effective online video maker?
HeyGen’s AI tools empower you to create high-quality videos and compelling content much faster than traditional methods, even without extensive technical skills. Our platform simplifies the entire process of video creation.
Does HeyGen provide video templates for different social media platforms?
Yes, HeyGen offers a diverse range of video templates designed for various uses, including social media content like YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikToks. This helps you efficiently create engaging short video clips.
Can I combine photos and screen recordings to make a completion video?
Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to seamlessly combine your existing photos and screen recordings, along with other media, to produce dynamic video compilations. Our flexible editing tools ensure your creative vision comes to life.
How can HeyGen help my business generate views and engage audiences?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI tools, including AI avatars and realistic voiceover generation, to help your business create videos that impress and engage viewers. Produce unique content that truly stands out and generates views.