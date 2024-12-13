The Ultimate Company Walkthrough Maker for Digital Adoption

Create interactive walkthroughs and training docs faster, boosting user engagement with advanced Text-to-video from script.

Craft a compelling 1-minute video targeting software developers and technical writers, showcasing how HeyGen simplifies the creation of detailed "step-by-step guides" for complex systems. Employ a clean, professional visual style paired with an authoritative AI voice to demonstrate the ease of transforming technical scripts into visual instructions using HeyGen's powerful "Text-to-video from script" feature, highlighting its "no-code editor" capabilities.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 90-second video for IT managers and system integrators, illustrating the seamless process of "integrating walkthroughs" created with HeyGen into existing "workflow AI platforms". The visual style should be sleek and demonstrate connectivity, accompanied by a confident, explanatory voice, emphasizing how "AI avatars" can personalize these integrations for maximum impact across various enterprise systems.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an in-depth 2-minute video aimed at CIOs, security officers, and compliance teams, detailing how HeyGen facilitates the creation of robust "documentation" while upholding stringent "enterprise-grade security" standards. The visual and audio style should convey seriousness and reliability, featuring clear explanations of data handling and compliance, leveraging "Subtitles/captions" to ensure accessibility and verifiable information for all viewers.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an engaging 45-second video designed for product managers and training specialists, demonstrating how HeyGen accelerates the creation of impactful "product walkthroughs" that drive "digital adoption". This video should feature a modern, user-friendly visual aesthetic with an enthusiastic voice, highlighting how diverse "Templates & scenes" can be combined with versatile "Voiceover generation" to captivate and educate users efficiently.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Company Walkthrough Maker Works

Effortlessly create clear, engaging product walkthroughs and training documentation, guiding users step-by-step to successful adoption.

1
Step 1
Craft Your Script
Craft the narrative for your step-by-step guides. Utilize our text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly convert your written content into natural-sounding voiceovers, setting the stage for impactful learning.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Select an AI avatar to present your product walkthroughs. Choose from various scenes and apply your brand's colors and logos to create a visually consistent and engaging experience for your users.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Rich Media
Enhance your how-to guides by integrating relevant images, videos, or stock footage from our media library/stock support. This clarifies complex concepts and significantly improves comprehension for all users.
4
Step 4
Export & Share
Export your finished walkthroughs with aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready for any platform. Seamlessly share these valuable assets to streamline user onboarding and ensure efficient knowledge transfer.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Rapidly Produce Engaging How-To Clips

.

Quickly generate concise, engaging video clips for specific steps within your interactive walkthroughs or how-to guides.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate integrating walkthroughs into existing platforms?

HeyGen is designed to seamlessly integrate into your current workflow AI platform, allowing for efficient distribution and digital adoption of your step-by-step guides. This ensures your interactive walkthroughs reach the right audience precisely when needed.

Is HeyGen's editor a no-code solution for secure company walkthroughs?

Yes, HeyGen features an intuitive no-code editor, empowering anyone to build training docs and product walkthroughs effortlessly. All processes, including AI voiceovers, are protected by enterprise-grade security, ensuring your content is safe and compliant.

What analytics capabilities does HeyGen offer for tracking product walkthroughs?

HeyGen provides valuable analytics to help you understand the effectiveness of your product walkthroughs and how-to guides. These insights are crucial for optimizing user onboarding and refining your documentation strategy.

Can HeyGen ensure brand consistency across interactive walkthroughs?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers robust branding controls, enabling you to incorporate your company's logo and color palette directly into your interactive walkthroughs. This ensures all your step-by-step guides reflect your unique brand identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo