Company Values Video Maker: Showcase Your Company Culture

Develop authentic company culture videos quickly with AI avatars, ensuring your core values resonate with every viewer.

Create a compelling 45-second company culture video designed for new hires and internal communications, showcasing our team's collaborative spirit and shared goals. The visual style should be uplifting and modern, accompanied by an inspiring background score. Utilize HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly transform your written message into an engaging visual story.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 60-second recruitment video targeting potential job candidates, illustrating our commitment to innovation and employee growth. Envision a professional yet energetic visual style with a motivational soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present key company benefits and testimonials in a personalized and engaging manner.
Prompt 2
Produce a sleek 30-second marketing video that concisely highlights our core values for potential clients and partners. This video should feature a visually engaging aesthetic with a confident, authoritative tone. Take advantage of HeyGen's customizable Templates & scenes to quickly build a polished presentation that resonates with our professional audience.
Prompt 3
Design a vibrant 15-second social media video, ideal for a general public audience, that quickly communicates a single key company value or achievement. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and trending, perfect for short-form platforms. Ensure maximum reach and accessibility by using HeyGen's automatic Subtitles/captions feature for clear messaging, even when viewed without sound.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Company Values Video Maker Works

Easily produce professional videos that articulate your company's core values, fostering a strong culture and engaging your team and audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Paste your prepared company values script directly into the editor. The platform's text-to-video feature will instantly convert your text into a dynamic video timeline.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select an AI avatar from our diverse collection to represent your brand and deliver your company values with a professional, human-like touch.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover
Generate a compelling voiceover for your video using advanced text-to-speech technology, ensuring your message is heard clearly and professionally.
4
Step 4
Apply Branding
Integrate your brand identity by applying your custom logos and colors using the dedicated branding controls, ensuring your video aligns perfectly with your company image.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating impactful company values videos. This AI video generator and creation platform uses AI features and customizable templates to build engaging company culture videos with ease.

Share Values on Social Media

.

Produce captivating social media videos to broadcast your company's unique values and culture, attracting top talent and building a positive public image.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging company values videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI Company Values Video Maker that empowers businesses to produce impactful company values videos effortlessly. Our platform leverages cutting-edge AI video generator technology, including realistic AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, to articulate your brand's core principles. This allows you to visually communicate your unique company culture with clarity and creativity.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for crafting compelling company culture videos?

HeyGen integrates powerful AI features to enhance your company culture videos. You can select from a diverse range of AI avatars and utilize intuitive text-to-video capabilities to transform scripts into dynamic visuals. Additionally, HeyGen provides automated voiceover and automatic captions, ensuring your message is accessible and professional.

Can HeyGen customize video templates for unique employer branding?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive customization options for creating distinctive employer branding videos. Our platform provides a variety of customizable templates that can be tailored with your brand's specific colors, logos, and messaging. This ensures your recruitment videos and internal communications videos authentically reflect your company's identity.

What types of professional videos can be produced with HeyGen's platform?

HeyGen is a versatile video creation platform designed for a wide array of professional needs beyond just company values. Businesses can efficiently produce high-quality marketing videos, engaging social media videos, informative product explainers, and effective internal communications videos. Its robust features make it ideal for comprehensive digital communication strategies.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo