Company Values Video Generator: Share Your Story with AI

Transform your company's core values into captivating videos in minutes using powerful text-to-video capabilities.

Create a compelling 45-second company values video tailored for new employee onboarding, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present each core value with a friendly, professional voiceover and clear, welcoming visuals to foster a strong sense of internal communications.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 30-second marketing video articulating our brand values to potential clients and partners, leveraging HeyGen's video templates and text-to-video from script capability for a modern, aspirational visual style complemented by uplifting music and a confident narrative.
Prompt 2
Produce an inspiring 60-second company culture video designed to attract top talent and showcase our core values through corporate storytelling, featuring authentic, visually rich scenes drawn from HeyGen's media library/stock support, enhanced with clear subtitles/captions and an encouraging voiceover.
Prompt 3
Craft a concise 15-second explainer video for social media, highlighting a single impactful company value to a broad public audience, employing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature for optimal platform display and text-to-video from script for an energetic, visually striking presentation with upbeat music and a direct message.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Company Values Video Generator Works

Easily create compelling and consistent company values videos that resonate with your audience and strengthen your brand identity.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Provide your company values script, and our AI will transform your text directly into a dynamic video, ready for production.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Avatar
Select an AI avatar that best represents your brand's voice and personality from our diverse collection.
3
Step 3
Add Your Branding
Incorporate your custom branding elements, such as logos and brand colors, to ensure a cohesive look and feel.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Generate your final company values video in various aspect ratios, ready for sharing across all your internal and external channels.

HeyGen acts as your ultimate company values video generator, using AI video and avatars to simplify video creation for compelling corporate storytelling and internal communications.

Inspire Employee Alignment

Create motivational videos that powerfully communicate and reinforce brand values, fostering deeper employee connection and alignment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI video generator technology, allowing users to transform scripts into engaging videos with realistic AI avatars and AI voiceover, significantly streamlining content creation.

Can HeyGen help create company values videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen serves as a powerful company values video generator, enabling the production of compelling corporate storytelling and internal communications content to articulate your brand values effectively.

What creative customization options are available for videos?

HeyGen offers extensive creative customization, including a wide array of video templates, the ability to integrate custom branding elements like logos, and diverse AI avatars to ensure your marketing videos align perfectly with your vision.

How can HeyGen enhance my video production workflow?

HeyGen streamlines your video creation process with readily available video templates, automatic captions, and powerful AI features, empowering you to produce high-quality explainer videos and marketing videos efficiently.

